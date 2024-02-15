RadioandMusic
This Valentine’s Day, BIG FM delves into the intricacies of love with its campaign ‘Yeh Ishq Nahi Aasan’
Music Services | Private FM Stations | Valentine’s Day | Big FM | Yeh Ishq Nahi Aasan |

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year when love fills the air and we see a special celebration of relationships and togetherness. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, presents its campaign, Yeh Ishq Nahi Aasan. It celebrates the essence of love by delving into each phase of a relationship through compelling stories, narrated exclusively by celebrated storyteller Neelesh Mishra on his popular show ‘Yaadon ka Idiot Box’ on BIG FM. While he will share five captivating stories, the campaign will also feature snippets from the love stories of renowned actors like Shreyas Talpade, Karan Singh Grover and Bharati Singh amongst others, collectively offering listeners a rich spectrum of love to enjoy.

Drawing upon the timeless theme of love, the campaign also emphasizes how having a companion can profoundly impact one's life. From the exhilarating phase of budding romance, where innocence, excitement and emotional vulnerability reigns supreme, to the challenges and joys of building a life together, navigating through career choices, financial planning and raising a family, the show explores it all. Each episode delves into the special details that make each couple unique, sharing real stories that vividly express the diverse range of emotions in a relationship.

Talking about the campaign, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, shared, “As we navigate through life's many emotions, love stands out as a source of hope and connection. Our latest campaign, 'Yeh Ishq Nahi Aasan' for Valentine’s Day, is all about celebrating love with all its complexities, serving as our heartfelt tribute to its enduring power. Through different stories, we endeavour to weave together tales that beautifully reflect the essence of human relationships. We aim to inspire, uplift, and remind our listeners that love is truly the greatest gift we can share.”

The campaign is extensively promoted across platforms with listeners embarking on this unique journey of love with their favourite storyteller.

