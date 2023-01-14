New York Festivals Radio Awards Announces 2023 Grand Jury

MUMBAI: New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards has announced the Grand Jury.

“We look for wide experience, demonstrated achievement and geographic diversity in our jury members as a way of quantifying fairness in the selection process. All of our Grand Jury members volunteer their time and are award winners themselves,” said Rose Anderson, SVP, Executive Director, New York Festivals Radio Awards.

This year’s powerhouse Grand Jury of prominent international radio industry executives represent 19 countries on 6 continents. Populated with some of the most respected content creators, industry thought leaders and most recognizable voices in the industry, these 100+ directors, producers, journalists, writers, and sound artists embody passion and innovation for audio information and entertainment. The 2023 panel’s stellar reputation and diverse areas of expertise across ensure that this peer-judging process provides each entry with the attention it deserves.

Emanating from some of the most prestigious and respected companies worldwide, these leaders champion innovative storytelling in news, documentary, entertainment, sports, and corporate image.

The impressive roster of companies our jurors represent include SiriusXM, BBC, Radio Mitre S.A., Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, HarperCollins Publishers UK, Radio-Canada Ohdio, Talkers Magazine, Accompany Studios, Bioneers, TBI Media, Penguin Random House UK, Magnum Opus Broadcasting, NASA/JPL, Radio City, New York Philharmonic, Radio New Zealand, CliffCentral, Southern Ocean Media, TBI Media Ltd, and Clare FM.

Just a few of our many prominent 2023 Grand Jury Members:

Richard Baker, Founder/Director, Southern Ocean Media - Australia

Andrew Biggs, Imaging Producer/Director, Eyesound - New Zealand

Benoit Bories, Director/Producer, Faïdos Sonore/Créations sonores - France

Olya Booyar, Head of Radio, Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union - Malaysia

Rina Broomberg, Director, CliffCentral - South Africa

Paul Bushnell, Aukland Manager, Radio New Zealand - New Zealand

Diego Cannizzaro, Owner & Director, DMC Studio - Argentina

· Jennie Cataldo, Owner & Producer, Accompany Studios - USA

Chris Colbert, Chief Executive Officer, DCP Entertainment - USA

· Juan Pablo Cordoba, Productor Artístico, Radio Mitre S.A. - Argentina

Nick Davis, Executive Director, Engagement & Inclusion, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation - Canada

Padraic Flaherty, Head of Operations & Group Program Director, Clare FM - Ireland

· Rebecca Fortuin, Senior Audio Editor for HQ, M&B and Farshore, HarperCollins Publishers - UK

Michael Freedman, Professorial Lecturer - Journalism, Executive Producer - The Kalb Report & 113th President - National Press Club, The George Washington University & National Press Club - USA

· Gary Haberfield, Managing Director/Executive Producer, Spiteful Puppet Entertainment - UK

· Dylan Haskins, Commissioning Executive for Podcasts, BBC Sounds & BBC Radio 5 Live - UK

· Caroline Jamet, General Manager, Radio, Digital Audio & Greater Montreal Radio-Canada - Canada

· Geoff Jein, Head of Audio, TBI Media Ltd - UK

James Keyte, Head of Audio Content, Penguin Random House UK - United Kingdom

· Götz Naleppa, Drama Director & Sound Artist, Naleppa Audio Productions - Germany

Steve Levine, Owner & Producer, Magnum Opus - United Kingdom

· Astha Mandiratta, Head Client Solutions, Network18 - India

Siobhan McHugh, Associate Professor of Journalism, University of Wollongong - Australia

Leslie Mullen, Producer, NASA/JPL - USA

Anurita Patel, Vice President, Zonal Programming & Audacity, Radio City - India

Helen Quigley, Head of Production, B7 Production Limited - UK

Des Shaw, Co-Founder, Zinc Media - UK

Helen Shaw, Founder/Director, Athena Media - Ireland

Lou Simon, Vice President, Music Programming, SiriusXM Radio - USA

Fyona Smith, Managing Editor, Today FM, Bauer Media Audio Ireland - Ireland

Mark Travis, Director Media Production, New York Philharmonic - USA

Carole Zimmer, Journalist & Host, "Now What?" - USA

To view the entire 2023 NYF Radio Awards Grand Jury visit, HERE.

The NYF Radio Awards Grand Jury members view all entries during online judging panels to determine a score based on industry specific criteria. Juries determine Gold, Silver, and Bronze Trophy and Finalist Diploma Winners. The top-scoring entries are honored with the Grand Trophy. Special Industry Awards honor Broadcaster of the Year and Production Company of the Year.

The newly unveiled National Press Club Award will go to the highest scoring entry in the following news program categories: Best Coverage Of Breaking News Story, Best Coverage Of Ongoing News Story, Best Nonfiction Series and News Podcast.

The New York Festivals Radio Awards 65-year legacy provides a showcase to celebrate world-class storytellers from around the globe. Since 1957 the competition has celebrated innovation and excellence in broadcast audio content across all genres and platforms keeping pace with industry developments and global trends. All entries within the competition are judged by international panels of award-winning creative professionals who are respected within the broadcast industry.

The entry deadline for the 2023 Radio Awards competition is January 31, 2023. To enter please visit: HERE, for additional information visit: Rules and Regulations and 2023 Radio Awards Categories.

All 2023 award winners will be celebrated at the NYF Storytellers Gala taking place on April 18th at the 2023 NAB Show Centennial in Las Vegas. This is the 13th year of New York Festivals strategic partnership with NAB.

To view the 2022 NYF Radio Award winners showcase, visit: HERE.

