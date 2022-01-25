MUMBAI: In a pathbreaking development for its regional music ambitions, Saregama today announced that it has fully acquired over 1500+ songs belonging to 280 Telugu films released over the last two decades including songs from super-hits like RX100 and Ninnu Kori from Mango Music.

As part of the deal, Mango Music sold both audio (sound recording and publishing rights) and video rights of this massive repository to Saregama.

Continuously investing in the regional market, this acquisition of Mango Music catalogue, will strengthen Saregama’s position in the Telugu market. Saregama Acquires Telugu Music Catalogue

Saregama is also aggressively investing in new Telugu music. Its songs from the latest Telugu album of the movie Shyam Singha Roy have been trending across YouTube and various OTT streaming platforms. The next big Telugu film album will be Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata.