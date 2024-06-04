Percept wins the Palm Award 2024 for ‘Outstanding Experiential & Events Management Company of the Year’

MUMBAI: Percept won the prestigious award in the category of ‘Outstanding Experiential & Events Management Company of the Year’ at the Palm Sound & Light Awards 2024 Ceremony held on May 31, 2024 at Taj Santacruz in Mumbai.

Percept received this esteemed recognition for its outstanding calibre of work towards conceptualizing, designing and managing world-class Experiential and Content Marketing solutions, Luxury Celebrations, high profile Destination Weddings, Live Events spanning the Sports, Fashion and Entertainment domains, bespoke Conferences, Sports Marketing events, luxury events and experiences, innovative Brand Activations and Promotions pan India and overseas.

The Palm Award recognized Percept’s excellence in the experiential domain and contribution towards the growth of the events industry. Over the past four decades, Percept has raised the bar by creating some of the most landmark intellectual properties, experiences and events in the dynamic and ever evolving experiential and events space spanning live music festivals, hi-end private celebrations, exotic international destination weddings, large format sports, entertainment and fashion events, luxury events and ultra HNI experiences for luxury brands and high profile clients, iconic brand activations and promotional programs, and co-created Intellectual Properties with global brands that has established milestones in the events domain.

In 2023-2024, Percept Live, Percept ICE and Percept MICE not only scaled up the incorporation of new age technology and innovation into the fabric of the organization to help clients achieve their brand goals, but also created some highly immersive and engaging events for brands and consumers including over 80 Sunburn events featuring leading global music artists, Bollyboom music shows, the first ever ‘Formula 4 Show Run in Srinagar’, ‘Force Dealer Meet 2024 in Pune’, ‘Hyundai Spotlight 2024 show’, ‘IIJS Signature 2024 Networking Night with Salim Sulaiman’, ‘Launch of Nordic Sleep by Flossflakes’, ‘Friends of Norwest Networking Gala’, a series of innovative events and set-ups for Reliance, Adani ConneX, AmorePacific, COSRX and Rom&nd, ‘Voltas FTS 2023 meet in Zurich’, ‘Artisan Awards’, ‘Madhya Pradesh Roadshows’, and award winning ‘Pavilions for Goa Tourism at OTM, SATTE, TTF & BLTF Expos’.

Palm Expo is the ultimate industry platform where professionals from Experiential, Events, Lighting, Technology and affiliated industries network and view the latest equipment and technology from major brands globally. Over 25,000 professionals across India visit and interact at the 2 day Expo with an aim to display, demonstrate and incorporate the latest gadgets and technological inventions to scale up their events in the year ahead.