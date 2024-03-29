Beyond Key earns recognition for "Great Place to Work" for the Fifth Year and "Top 25 Organizations for Building a Culture for Innovation by All"

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a leading global technology solutions provider, announces its remarkable achievement of being recognized as a "Great Place to Work" for the fifth consecutive year solidifying its commitment to fostering a culture and environment where experts thrive and innovation flourishes.

Being honored with this recognition has added another feather to Beyond Key’s spectacular crown. The company has also received numerous prestigious global awards, such as the Stevie Awards for 'Company of the Year' in the Computer Software category and the Titan Business Awards for 'IT Service Provider of the Year' and 'Most Customer Friendly Company of the Year.' Additionally, Mr. Piyush Goel, CEO and Founder is committed to accommodating more experts and fostering a conducive environment for career growth and mental well-being. With a focus on inclusivity and camaraderie, the company emphasizes providing ample space for professional and personal development, enriching the overall experience, and nurturing a supportive work culture.

Beyond Key's dedication to nurturing a positive work environment has garnered external recognition and fostered a culture where experts genuinely love to work. The organization's emphasis on fostering a sense of belonging and camaraderie has cultivated a passionate, motivated, and driven workforce to achieve collective success.

"Beyond Key's commitment to building a workplace where innovation thrives and all voices are heard has been instrumental in our sustained success," added Mr. Piyush Goel, CEO and Founder of Beyond Key. ”This accolade reflects our ongoing efforts to create an inclusive environment where diverse perspectives are celebrated and innovation is embraced at every level."

