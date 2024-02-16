RadioandMusic
RNM
| 16 Feb 2024
music
News
Mobikasa's Business vertical makes Digital Assets accessible to users with disabilities
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Songs | Mobikasa | Prateek Sachdev | Singer | music |

MUMBAI: Mobikasa, a top-rated web and app development company, demonstrates its dedication to promoting digital inclusivity via its Digital Accessibility vertical. This initiative focuses on making digital assets, such as websites, mobile apps, and PDFs accessible to people with disabilities. Clients can benefit from a range of tools and methods provided by Mobikasa for accessibility audits and remediation, including checks for keyboard, contrast, zoom, and other essential parameters.

Mobikasa adapts emerging trends in digital accessibility that promise a future wherein the internet is genuinely inclusive. AI-powered solutions, coupled with the rise of immersive technologies such as AR/VR, are at the forefront of these trends. Automatic image descriptions using computer vision, haptic feedback, sensory interfaces, spatial audio design, and Voice User Interfaces (VUIs) are all set to transform the digital landscape, making it intuitive and accessible for users with varying abilities.

Mobikasa provides accessibility training and consultation services to help organizations become digitally inclusive. Experts certified by the International Association of Accessibility Specialists (IAAP) develop brand-specific code playbooks and offer guidance and technical training. The company actively engages with industry experts through participation in global conferences, seminars, forums, etc.

Mr. Prateek Sachdev, Managing Partner at Mobikasa, emphasized the company's commitment to digital inclusivity. He stated, "Our dedicated business vertical aims to empower corporations to make their digital assets accessible to users with disabilities. Our comprehensive accessibility testing and remediation solutions, underscore our determination to create a truly inclusive digital world."

Mobikasa's accessibility experts stand out for their technical knowledge, accessibility guidelines adherence, and user-centered approach. They function as Accessibility Advocates, not just auditors, providing clients with comprehensive digital accessibility solutions.

Mobikasa remains at the forefront of digital accessibility, ensuring that its digital experiences are inclusive for all users.

related stories
 |  16 Feb 2024

100 years of Radio celebrated at the 7th edition of The Radio Festival

MUMBAI : The 7th Edition of The Radio Festival (TRF) was held on February 13, 2024, at the India International Centre, New Delhi, in collaboration with UNESCO, Prasar Bharti, UNICEF, CEMCA, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

 |  16 Feb 2024

Jon Austin and Kate Stanners appointed as Jury Chairs for ABBY One Show Awards 2024

MUMBAI : Jon Austin, Co-founder of Supermassive, Sydney Australia, and Kate Stanners, Chairwoman and Global Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi have been appointed as Jury Chair of Branded Content & Entertainment category and Jury Chair of Film Cinema Digital OTT (above 1 min durati

 |  15 Feb 2024

This Valentine’s Day, BIG FM delves into the intricacies of love with its campaign ‘Yeh Ishq Nahi Aasan’

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year when love fills the air and we see a special celebration of relationships and togetherness. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, presents its campaign, Yeh Ishq Nahi Aasan.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2024 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group