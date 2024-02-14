5 Romantic songs to add in your playlist this Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Few things evoke the essence of romance quite like a beautifully crafted song. Whether you are celebrating love, longing for it, or reminiscing about past moments, music has a unique ability to capture the many facets of romance.

From classic ballads to modern pop hits, here are five romantic songs released that are sure to strike a chord with your heartstrings.

"MAGIC" - Coke Studio Bharat Season 2: Diljit Dosanjh's new song, Magic is a heartfelt composition perfectly timed for Valentine's Day. Inspired by love stories deeply rooted in the heartland, Diljit Dosanjh brings the enchanting magic of Punjab to the global stage, showcasing his expertise as the OG 'Lover' at Coke Studio Bharat and rekindling the art of falling in love.

Uplifting this song with their electrifying presence, The Quick Style not only gets you grooving but also adds a whole lot of heart to the song. The song musically, stylistically and culturally marks the beginning of a beautiful love story all set to connect new audiences across borders, celebrating the cultural diversity of India.

"Ve Haaniyaan" by Danny : "Ve Haaniyaan" by Danny is a soul-stirring ballad that speaks of love's unspoken emotions. With its melodious tune and poetic lyrics, this song beautifully captures the essence of romance and longing. With its upbeat rhythm and playful lyrics, this song is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and make you want to dance with your beloved.

"Love ya" by Diljit Dosanjh : "Love ya" by Diljit Dosanjh is a peppy yet romantic track that celebrates love's spontaneity. With its soulful melody and emotive vocals, this song beautifully captures the essence of eternal love and companionship. The melodious composition and heartfelt lyrics make it a standout track for couples who are deeply in love.

"Manave" by The Prophec : "Manave" by The Prophec is a heartfelt rendition of a love story that transcends time. With its soothing melody and poignant lyrics, this song beautifully portrays the eternal bond of love between two souls. It's the perfect soundtrack for those quiet, intimate moments with your loved one.

"UDJA" - Coke Studio Bharat Season 1 : Coke Studio Bharat’s Udja will speak to those who wear their hearts on their sleeves. The song is all about the bitter-sweet journey of two people who part ways with the promise of a better future - 'Udja' is an ode to hope and the energy of new beginnings.The captivating song, ‘Udja’ features a blend of Burrah’s powerful voice, Jasleen Royal’s distinct vocals with Savera and Oaff’s composition.