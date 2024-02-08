RadioandMusic
RNM
| 08 Feb 2024
music
News
Spotify surpasses 600 Million monthly active users, reports strong Q4 2023 earnings
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Spotify | TikTok | Latin America |

MUMBAI: Spotify, the popular streaming service, announced today that it has reached a milestone of over 600 million monthly active users.

According to its Q4 2023 earnings report, the company added 28 million users in the quarter, marking the second-largest quarterly gain in its history. Of the total users, Spotify boasts over 236 million paid subscribers, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 15%. This growth was primarily driven by regions such as the Rest of the World and Latin America, which together represent 35% of the total paid user base.

The company's year-end Spotify Wrapped campaign, offering users insights into their platform consumption, attracted more than 225 million users. Additionally, Spotify enhanced its premium user experience by granting U.S. subscribers 15 hours of listening time per month across 200,000 titles.

Furthermore, a partnership with TikTok enables users to seamlessly save songs from TikTok clips directly to the Spotify app. In terms of financial performance, Spotify reported revenues of €3.7 billion ($3.97 billion), with a year-on-year growth of 16%. Although the company registered an operating loss of €75 million, this represents an improvement over the €231 million loss reported for the same period last year.

Notably, Spotify achieved a profit of €32 million in Q3 2023. Moreover, the company's advertising revenues reached an all-time high of €501 million, with a 12% year-on-year increase. In a bid to streamline operations, Spotify implemented workforce reductions, cutting 17% of its workforce, or approximately 1,500 employees, in December.

Looking ahead, the company teased potential changes for EU-based users, including the ability to purchase subscriptions and add-ons like audiobooks directly on iPhones once the Digital Markets Act (DMA) is enforced. However, recent developments with Apple's App Store guidelines in response to the DMA have sparked controversy, with Spotify criticizing Apple's changes as "extortion" and a "complete and total farce."

related stories
 |  08 Feb 2024

Dhruvank Vaidya elevates as Head of Music and Podcasts at Spotify India

MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming and media services provider Spotify has elevated Dhruvank Vaidya as Head of Music and Podcasts at Spotify India.

 |  07 Feb 2024

IMI calls for Metaverse accountability on Intellectual Property Rights

MUMBAI: Indian Music Industry Calls for Enhanced Accountability in Metaverse The Indian Music Industry (IMI), representing major labels like T-Series and Sony Music, advocates for heightened accountability from metaverse operators regarding intellectual property rights (IPR) infringement.

 |  07 Feb 2024

IPRS empowers new and upcoming artists: A deep dive into copyright, royalties, and creator rights at Deccan Alternative Music Conference 2024

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) is set to mark its presence at the Deccan Alternative Music Conference, scheduled from 9th to 10th February in Bengaluru.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2024 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group