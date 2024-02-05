Music reports completes acquisition of Music Licensing and Data Platform Blokur

MUMBAI: Established in 2015, London-based Blokur functions as a music data and licensing platform, connecting music to emerging online experiences.

Through collaboration with music rights owners and diverse online platforms, Blokur utilizes unique data matching and rights identification technology to ensure precise payments for rights holders and streamline the integration of music into digital platforms.

California-headquartered Music Reports, in a press release on January 31, announced the acquisition of Blokur, stating that it complements its existing services and technology. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

According to Michael Shanley, VP & GM of Audio Services at Music Reports, "Blokur will help Music Reports accelerate our matching, registrations, and reporting to enhance our industry-leading platform and surpass our customers’ expectations. By integrating Blokur’s technology, Music Reports will also introduce powerful new tools for the rightsholder community."

Operating globally in over 200 territories, Music Reports manages various music composition rights, including mechanical, public performance, and synchronization rights. With a music rights registry named Songdex, the company provides rights services across multiple sectors such as streaming audio, video on demand, television, satellite and radio broadcasting, commercial music, user-generated content, fitness, and music instruction.

Music Reports handles royalties for "billions of transactions" per month. Jeremy Verba, CEO of Music Reports, stated, "To meet the needs of Music Reports’ rapidly growing list of top-tier customers, we are continually improving and scaling our global solutions for music rights."