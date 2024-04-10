BIG FM celebrates the outstanding efforts of impact businesses and change makers at the second edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS Kolkata

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, celebrated the entrepreneurial excellence and the exceptional efforts of impact makers as it hosted the second edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS Kolkata. The event aimed to recognize and commend businesses known for their pioneering approach and incredible contributions to society across various sectors. Sponsored by Meghbela, Macho Hint and Magic Moments Verve Music Studio, the evening unfolded on April 8th, 2024, at Taj Vivanta Kolkata. The awards drew a distinguished gathering of luminaries from diverse sectors, who came together to honour the deserving winners with the coveted BIG IMPACT trophy.

Known for its vibrant spirit, Kolkata often referred as the City of Joy, also acts as a rich environment for creative thinkers and thriving entrepreneurs. With their relentless hard work and unwavering dedication, they have diligently carved a path leaving remarkable imprints and inspiring many. The awards night highlighted the transformative impact of innovation and perseverance, covering diverse sectors such as Auto, Real Estate & Allied, Hospitality, Health & Wellness, Education, Fashion, Lifestyle and beyond. The evening's glamour was further enhanced by the presence of esteemed personalities from the entertainment industry such as Abir Chatterjee, Debleena Dutt, Idhika Paul, Ena Saha, Rajnandini Paul, Rittika Sen, Soumitrisha Kundu, Swastika Dutta, Richa Sharma, Alivia Sarkar, Soma Banerjee and Kharaj Mukherjee amongst others. Notable dignitaries such as Mr. Debasish Kumar – MLA and Mr. Debasish Biswas – Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Govt. of India also graced the event with their presence.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, said, “At BIG FM, our endeavour has always been to promote creativity and innovation through our various offerings. With BIG IMPACT AWARDS, we are thrilled to acknowledge businesses and individuals who are dedicatedly striving to make a difference with their contributions. In Kolkata, a city steeped in rich diversity, we celebrate the visionary minds that are playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of this creative hub. I would like to congratulate all the winners for their remarkable efforts.”