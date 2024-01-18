RadioandMusic
IPRS and EY panel discussion on the Meteoric Rise of Music Publishing in India
MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Right Society), the forefront organization in safeguarding music creators' rights, is organising a panel discussion on E&Y’s first-ever comprehensive report titled "The Rise of Music Publishing in India: A Study on the Music Creator Economy." The discussion is set to bring invaluable insights into the current state, market potential, and future perspectives surrounding music publishing.

The insightful session, LIVE on the IPRS Facebook page, will feature a panel of industry experts: Ashish Pherwani: Media & Entertainment Sector Leader at EY India, Atul Churamani: Managing Director, Turnkey Music & Publishing, and Achille Forler: Founder, Silk Road Communications and Music industry veteran; each bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the discussion.

Event Details:
Speaker: Ashish Pherwani: Media & Entertainment Sector Leader at EY India, Atul Churamani: Managing Director, Turnkey Music, and Achille Forler: Founder, Silk Road Communications
Date: January 19, 2024
Time: 5:00 PM IST
Venue: Online Session on IPRS's Facebook Page
IPRS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/iprsorg?mibextid=ZbWKwL

Join us on the IPRS Facebook page LIVE as we unravel the potential of music publishing, its growing significance for creators, and its pivotal role in shaping the vibrant future of the Indian music industry.

