Percept ICE produces the Award Winning Goa Tourism Pavilions at TFF & BLTM Expos

MUMBAI : Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Events and Experiential Marketing Domain Company of Percept Limited, has conceptualized and produced the Award Winning Goa Tourism Pavilions at the TFF & BLTM Expos. The bespoke designs won Goa Tourism the TFF Excellence Award for "Best Design and Decoration" at the TTF Convention and Exhibition in Gandhinagar and the BLTM Excellence Award for the "Most Exclusive Wedding Destination" at the BLTM Exhibition held at the Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in New Delhi.

Percept ICE worked closely with the Department of Tourism – Government of Goa to ideate, design and manage uniquely themed Tourism Pavilions for Goa Tourism at two of the largest and most prestigious travel trade expos in India. The innovative and eye-catching Goa Tourism stall created at the TTF Convention and Exhibition held from August 23 – 25, 2023 in Gandhinagar, was designed with an objective to highlight and promote the quality tourism of Goa by showcasing its unique experiences, niche culture, rich heritage, natural attractions and unexplored villages, apart from its beautiful beaches with an aim to attract various travel enthusiasts, industry professionals, domestic budget travelers and international tourists. The TTF Ahmedabad Show was inaugurated by the Tourism Minister of Gujarat - Shri. Ayar Mulubhai Hardasbhai Bera and saw a massive walk-in of over 3,000 people. The bespoke pavilion design and features saw Goa Tourism bag the TFF Excellence Award for "Best Design and Decoration".

Percept ICE also designed, fabricated and managed a vibrant 200 mtr stall at the BLTM (Business+Leisure+Travel+MICE) Exhibition held at the Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in New Delhi from September 29 – 30, 2023, which presented the diverse range of tourism products and information about various tourist destinations in Goa, as also updated visitors on the upcoming mega events planned by Goa Tourism. Mr. Evgeny Kozlov, First Deputy Head of the Office of the Mayor and the Government of Moscow, Chairman of Moscow City Tourism Committee; Mr. Sergey Ivanov, Chairman of the State Committee on Tourism of Tatarstan; and many other esteemed dignitaries visited BLTM. The exhibition saw a huge attendance of over 2,000 people. The unique design and innovative on ground customer engagements saw Goa Tourism win the BLTM Excellence Award in the category of "Most Exclusive Wedding Destination".

The TTF series - India’s oldest and largest travel trade show network, offers an effective marketing platform to promote tourism in 7 major travel markets in India including Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai.

BLTM is India’s leading tradeshow on Business, Leisure, Travel and MICE segments. BLTM provides destination sellers and travel service providers the ultimate business platform to meet hundreds of corporate buyers along with many qualified meeting planners and incentive travel planners who're hosted from other major Indian cities.