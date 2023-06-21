A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, is thrilled to announce its grand celebration of World Music Day. To commemorate this special occasion and its longstanding association with music, Mirchi presents an extraordinary lineup of renowned artists from the music fraternity who will take over their radio network. With the aim of offering a unique and immersive experience to its listeners, Mirchi invited Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sukhwinder Singh, and Harshdeep Kaur to don the hat of a radio host for the entire day. The show will be aired across 44 Hindi-speaking stations.

Throughout the day, there will be multiple segments, each hosted by these artists as RJs, where listeners will get to experience riveting conversations, personal anecdotes, and the melodious voices of these talented individuals. As it’s World Music Day, all the artists will reveal that special moment in their life when they realized that music was their true calling. Besides this, they will engage with Mirchi listeners, share exclusive backstories of their hit tracks, sing unplugged tracks and much more.

Kicking off World Music Day with the right beats, the morning spot will be hosted by superstar singer Sonu Nigam from 7 am to 12 pm, warmly greeting Mirchi listeners. Sonu Nigam will delight the audience by sharing his personal favourite musical instruments and even revealing his secret to beating morning traffic. Additionally, he will make a special call to a friend from the music industry and serenade listeners with some of his popular tunes. Following the morning slot, the afternoon slot from 12 pm to 4 pm will be hosted by the melodious Harshdeep Kaur. She will take listeners on a captivating journey of her musical career, sharing stories and anecdotes along the way. Taking the reins from 4 pm to 8 pm is the powerhouse of talent, Sunidhi Chauhan, who will uplift the evening mood. Listeners can tune in to catch exclusive and never-before-heard excerpts from Sunidhi's personal and professional life. She will also have a jam session with her music fraternity friends and share intriguing on-stage and in-recording studio conversations. Bringing the celebrations to a memorable close is everyone's favourite, Sukhwinder Singh, who will present the late evening show starting from 8 pm onwards. He will treat the listeners to a captivating music performance alongside his talented team of musicians, culminating in a perfect grand finale for this radio takeover on World Music Day.

Commenting on this Vishaal Sethia, National Content Director, ENIL, Mirchi said, “Back in the day, while roaming the streets, the captivating voices of the likes of Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan on the radio used to work like glucose for my energy levels. Their voices have that effect. On this World Music Day, Mirchi’s aim is to provide the same energy to our cherished listeners - our favourite performers, albeit in a different avatar – as RJs. Mirchi has tried to constantly bring the best in music and entertainment and we hope, once again, to create an unforgettable experience for our listeners and inspire them with the transformative power of music over their friendly radio.”

Talking about this collaboration Sonu Nigam said, “Mirchi is family and I'm glad to join forces with Mirchi ka Musical Hijack to celebrate World Music Day. My whole existence is Music. I am nothing without music. So on this World Music Day it's interesting to fill in for Mirchi Jeeturaaj as a morning jock. Listeners can be assured of a day filled with laughter, soulful melodies, and a whole lot of fun as we celebrate the power of music together!”

Sunidhi Chauhan said, “Mirchi has always been at the forefront of empowering artists and promoting music. I'm happy to be a part of Mirchi's Musical Hijack to celebrate World Music Day and become an RJ for the day. This is a new experience for me and I am really looking forward to having a great time"

Listeners can tune in to Mirchi 98.3 FM on 21st June and be a part of this unparalleled celebration of music. That’s not it! If you missed it, catch this star-studded radio takeover exclusively on the Mirchi Plus App, Website and YouTube.