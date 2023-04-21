BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

RadioandMusic
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional contribution of the Impact Businesses with the first edition of its distinctive BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune. A growing industrial hub, Pune is the heart of a diverse spectrum of businesses, that has witnessed a wave of change to emerge asa booming urban centre. This has been made possible with the relentless efforts of IMPACT Makers who have tirelessly worked towards carving their own niche and leaving a lasting impression. Felicitating their hard work, the radio network hosted the awards ceremony, which was sponsored by Prism City, on 19th April 2023. The grand evening witnessed the presence of renowned personalities and dignitaries from across sectors who felicitated the winners with the BIG IMPACT trophy.

The radio network that has been at the forefront of initiating various purpose-driven offerings, curated the BIG IMPACT Awards to acknowledge the success and validate the Impact Makers’ efforts. It felicitated businesses across a broad spectrum of categories such as Auto, Real Estate & Allied, Hospitality, Health & Wellness, Education, Fashion, Lifestyle & others. The awards ceremony was graced by the presence of renowned actors from the Indian entertainment industry that included Shreyas Talpade, Subodh Bhave, Pushkar Shrotri and Priyadarshini Indalkar amongst others. The Guest of Honours for the event were Mr. Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Mr. Sanjay Katkar, Joint MD & CTO, Quickheal.

Speaking about the awards, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM said, “At BIG FM, we firmly believe in honouring the efforts of trailblazers who have forged their own course with unwavering dedication towards their work. Our endeavour with the BIG IMPACT Awards is to bring to the limelight those businesses whose contributions are igniting a chain of positive change. We are excited to have hosted the first edition of the BIG IMPACT Awards Pune, a city that is home to some of the most promising and upcoming businesses. Here's wishing a huge congratulations to all the winners for their outstanding efforts and for setting a benchmark for excellence.”

The BIG IMPACT Awards has been setting its footprints across the country honouring the Impact Businesses in various cities. The radio network in partnership with CCI India has been amplifying the news of the awards show across on-air, digital, and offline mediums.

Check the complete winners list below 

Category

Winner

Fabulous performer of the year

Shreyas Talpade

Allround performer of the year

Subodh Bhave

New Age Media Award

Pushkar Shrotri

Abhinayachi Phulrani Award

Priyadarshini Indalkar

Best Eye Hospital & Laser Center Pune

Deshpande Eye Hospital & Laser Centre

Best Multispeciality Hospital of East Pune

Rising Medicare Hospital

Best Nightlife Party Place and Banquet Hall of PCMC

Hotel Rajmudra

Best Water Park-Pune

Rajgad Waterpark, Adventure Park & Resort

Best Jewellery Brand of PCMC

Dilip Sonigara Jewellers

Best Mother & Child Care Hospital

Oyster & Pearl Hospital

Best IVF Center-Pune

Benecare Hospital

Best Dermatologist and hair transplant doctor

Hairfree & HairGrow Clinic

Best Spine Surgeon- Eon Hospital

Eon Hospital

Best Woman Realtor

Kirti Associates

Best Emerging Strategic Partner

Hustle Win

Best Superspeciality Hospital

Vithai piles Hospital

Best Lifestyle Coach of the Year

Dr. Umesh Wadhavani

Best Orthopaedic & Trauma Hospital

Imax Hospital

Best Jewellery design

S. S. Nagarkar Jewellers

Best Cake Brand of Pune

WS Foods Pvt Ltd

Zero Waste Homes

V TOP VALONIA

Most Scenic Restaurant

JZ restaurant

Best Pizza Chain

Cheesiano pizza

The fastest growing chain of Restaurant

Le Parc

Best Marketing Partner

Wisteria Properties

Best Medical Service Provider

Lopmudra Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Most Trusted Advertising Agency

Surekha Advertisement Services

Emerging Media Solutions Provider

Light Bulb Communication

Most trusted Brand in Barter and Media Industry

Anytime Barter

Impactful TMT Steel Manufacturer

SRJ peety Steels pvt. ltd.

Impactful Emerging Ac Brand

Approcool Aircon Pvt. Ltd.

Impactful Competitive exam Academy

Garud zep academy pvt. Ltd

Best Institute for Medical &engineering Exam Preparation

IIB career institute pvt. Ltd.

Cyber Security Transformation Award

Quickheal

Excellence in Real Estate State

Harish Shroff

Best Growth Partner for Real Estate Sector

Relation Group

Excellence in Social Entrepreneurship - Sustainability and Healthcare

Devyani Pawar

