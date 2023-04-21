BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional contribution of the Impact Businesses with the first edition of its distinctive BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune. A growing industrial hub, Pune is the heart of a diverse spectrum of businesses, that has witnessed a wave of change to emerge asa booming urban centre. This has been made possible with the relentless efforts of IMPACT Makers who have tirelessly worked towards carving their own niche and leaving a lasting impression. Felicitating their hard work, the radio network hosted the awards ceremony, which was sponsored by Prism City, on 19th April 2023. The grand evening witnessed the presence of renowned personalities and dignitaries from across sectors who felicitated the winners with the BIG IMPACT trophy.
The radio network that has been at the forefront of initiating various purpose-driven offerings, curated the BIG IMPACT Awards to acknowledge the success and validate the Impact Makers’ efforts. It felicitated businesses across a broad spectrum of categories such as Auto, Real Estate & Allied, Hospitality, Health & Wellness, Education, Fashion, Lifestyle & others. The awards ceremony was graced by the presence of renowned actors from the Indian entertainment industry that included Shreyas Talpade, Subodh Bhave, Pushkar Shrotri and Priyadarshini Indalkar amongst others. The Guest of Honours for the event were Mr. Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Mr. Sanjay Katkar, Joint MD & CTO, Quickheal.
Speaking about the awards, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM said, “At BIG FM, we firmly believe in honouring the efforts of trailblazers who have forged their own course with unwavering dedication towards their work. Our endeavour with the BIG IMPACT Awards is to bring to the limelight those businesses whose contributions are igniting a chain of positive change. We are excited to have hosted the first edition of the BIG IMPACT Awards Pune, a city that is home to some of the most promising and upcoming businesses. Here's wishing a huge congratulations to all the winners for their outstanding efforts and for setting a benchmark for excellence.”
The BIG IMPACT Awards has been setting its footprints across the country honouring the Impact Businesses in various cities. The radio network in partnership with CCI India has been amplifying the news of the awards show across on-air, digital, and offline mediums.
Check the complete winners list below –
Category
Winner
Fabulous performer of the year
Shreyas Talpade
Allround performer of the year
Subodh Bhave
New Age Media Award
Pushkar Shrotri
Abhinayachi Phulrani Award
Priyadarshini Indalkar
Best Eye Hospital & Laser Center Pune
Deshpande Eye Hospital & Laser Centre
Best Multispeciality Hospital of East Pune
Rising Medicare Hospital
Best Nightlife Party Place and Banquet Hall of PCMC
Hotel Rajmudra
Best Water Park-Pune
Rajgad Waterpark, Adventure Park & Resort
Best Jewellery Brand of PCMC
Dilip Sonigara Jewellers
Best Mother & Child Care Hospital
Oyster & Pearl Hospital
Best IVF Center-Pune
Benecare Hospital
Best Dermatologist and hair transplant doctor
Hairfree & HairGrow Clinic
Best Spine Surgeon- Eon Hospital
Eon Hospital
Best Woman Realtor
Kirti Associates
Best Emerging Strategic Partner
Hustle Win
Best Superspeciality Hospital
Vithai piles Hospital
Best Lifestyle Coach of the Year
Dr. Umesh Wadhavani
Best Orthopaedic & Trauma Hospital
Imax Hospital
Best Jewellery design
S. S. Nagarkar Jewellers
Best Cake Brand of Pune
WS Foods Pvt Ltd
Zero Waste Homes
V TOP VALONIA
Most Scenic Restaurant
JZ restaurant
Best Pizza Chain
Cheesiano pizza
The fastest growing chain of Restaurant
Le Parc
Best Marketing Partner
Wisteria Properties
Best Medical Service Provider
Lopmudra Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
Most Trusted Advertising Agency
Surekha Advertisement Services
Emerging Media Solutions Provider
Light Bulb Communication
Most trusted Brand in Barter and Media Industry
Anytime Barter
Impactful TMT Steel Manufacturer
SRJ peety Steels pvt. ltd.
Impactful Emerging Ac Brand
Approcool Aircon Pvt. Ltd.
Impactful Competitive exam Academy
Garud zep academy pvt. Ltd
Best Institute for Medical &engineering Exam Preparation
IIB career institute pvt. Ltd.
Cyber Security Transformation Award
Quickheal
Excellence in Real Estate State
Harish Shroff
Best Growth Partner for Real Estate Sector
Relation Group
Excellence in Social Entrepreneurship - Sustainability and Healthcare
Devyani Pawar