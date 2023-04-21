BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional contribution of the Impact Businesses with the first edition of its distinctive BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune. A growing industrial hub, Pune is the heart of a diverse spectrum of businesses, that has witnessed a wave of change to emerge asa booming urban centre. This has been made possible with the relentless efforts of IMPACT Makers who have tirelessly worked towards carving their own niche and leaving a lasting impression. Felicitating their hard work, the radio network hosted the awards ceremony, which was sponsored by Prism City, on 19th April 2023. The grand evening witnessed the presence of renowned personalities and dignitaries from across sectors who felicitated the winners with the BIG IMPACT trophy.

The radio network that has been at the forefront of initiating various purpose-driven offerings, curated the BIG IMPACT Awards to acknowledge the success and validate the Impact Makers’ efforts. It felicitated businesses across a broad spectrum of categories such as Auto, Real Estate & Allied, Hospitality, Health & Wellness, Education, Fashion, Lifestyle & others. The awards ceremony was graced by the presence of renowned actors from the Indian entertainment industry that included Shreyas Talpade, Subodh Bhave, Pushkar Shrotri and Priyadarshini Indalkar amongst others. The Guest of Honours for the event were Mr. Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Mr. Sanjay Katkar, Joint MD & CTO, Quickheal.

Speaking about the awards, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM said, “At BIG FM, we firmly believe in honouring the efforts of trailblazers who have forged their own course with unwavering dedication towards their work. Our endeavour with the BIG IMPACT Awards is to bring to the limelight those businesses whose contributions are igniting a chain of positive change. We are excited to have hosted the first edition of the BIG IMPACT Awards Pune, a city that is home to some of the most promising and upcoming businesses. Here's wishing a huge congratulations to all the winners for their outstanding efforts and for setting a benchmark for excellence.”

The BIG IMPACT Awards has been setting its footprints across the country honouring the Impact Businesses in various cities. The radio network in partnership with CCI India has been amplifying the news of the awards show across on-air, digital, and offline mediums.

Check the complete winners list below –