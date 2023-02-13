RadioandMusic
Music licensing agency Chain Reactor jazzed up the entertainment quotient at the Hockey World Cup opening ceremony
MUMBAI: Chain Reactor Music & Media, a new-age, multi-dimensional music licensing and music marketing agency, was able to procure licenses of over 50 Bollywood songs from 10 major labels in just under 48 hours! This quick turnaround of sorting out the legalities related to these music licenses made the live broadcast of the grand opening ceremony of the Hockey World Cup a truly mesmerizing and entertaining experience for the audience.

The dazzling opening ceremony of the mega sports event was recently attended by hockey fans from all over India and overseas in Cuttack, Odisha, and featured action-packed performances by Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, Pritam and Lisa Mishra among others, all grooving to Bollywood hits. The ceremony was aired on DD Sports, Star Sports and YouTube.

“We are overjoyed to be given this opportunity to make the Hockey World Cup a memorable experience for the audience, through what was probably, one of the fastest licensing deals ever. We were able to pull this off because of our long-term relationships with the majors. This would not have been possible without their support,” said Anurag Rao, CEO, Chain Reactor.

Chain reactor’s long-term relationships with major record labels, collecting societies and artists enable them to provide end-to-end music supervision and licensing solutions across TVC, live entertainment and brand campaigns. Chain Reactor has also licensed music and content for premium brands such as Dream 11, Swiggy, Amazon Prime, A23, Hotstar, ISL, Purplle cosmetics and Nokia amongst others.

“The demand for popular music in advertising is on an upswing. However, many brands are still unaware about ‘music rights’ and on how to procure content the right way. We help bridge that gap,” added Rao.

Chain Reactor’s other areas of specialization are dialogue licensing, brand anthems, footage licensing, music supervision and talent booking in the media and entertainment space.

