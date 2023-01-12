RadioandMusic
12 Jan 2023
Google will soon allow users to control Spotify, YouTube Music without primary app
MUMBAI: We listen to music, watch a show, or hear a podcast during our daily life making it difficult to pick up where we left off. especially when switching between various devices. But that’s going to become simple because of what Google has in store for us.

Google is said to be developing a new feature that will enable users to pick up media playback on various devices when they are on the go. To improve consumers’ listening experiences, the new media playback update—which includes cross-device notifications—was created.

According to the article, the functionality would provide consumers access to enhanced playback options on devices that are compatible with Spotify Connect. 

According to a TechCrunch article, users will be able to start listening a playlist or a podcast in their car and pick it up later on their phone or TV thanks to cross-device notifications. Google is now attempting to integrate YouTube Music compatibility into the future cross-device playback system, in addition to Spotify.

A variety of signals, including Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi, and ultra-wideband (UWB), as well as the nearby device function, which detects the vicinity of devices, are used by the company.

Additionally, the internet behemoth is attempting to make changing playback devices while using Spotify simpler.

Spotify Connect is a standard that enables users to “cast” media from Spotify to compatible speakers like an Amazon Echo. It is similar to Google’s Chromecast and Apple’s AirPlay. The Spotify app must be downloaded in order to use Spotify Connect and switch between compatible speakers. However, they will soon be able to use Android 13’s revamped media switcher to switch between speakers.

