RadioandMusic
RNM
| 14 May 2022
music
News
Digital transformation company expands their base in Hyderabad
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Chicago | Beyond Key | music |

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in India by inaugurating the office in Hyderabad, India’s growing IT hub. With this move, the company is set to hire more experts who will provide some excellent IT services and solutions to their clients around the world.

Beyond Key already has operations in Chicago, Indianapolis, Indore & Pune seeking the best talents, and now with an office in Hyderabad, they will continue to explore further. Their new team of experts will help maintain the reputation of providing guaranteed client delight and industry best practices.

The company has been providing its services to numerous satisfied clients for a long time, and by expanding its operations, the company hopes to establish a center of excellence that involve Microsoft 365 (SharePoint and Power Platform), Modern Data Warehousing, Business Intelligence (BI), Artificial Intelligence, NLP, and Dynamics 365.

The company is also ISO certified, which has further established the Beyond Key’s name as the top choice for enterprise-level organizations. Their International and global compliance with the best practices has given them an edge in the industry. The company’s team of experts has testified for the world-class services they provide, and in 2022 they were nominated as a “Great Place to Work” for the third consecutive year in a row.

Piyush Goel, the founder, and CEO of Beyond Key, said, “Quality work comes from skilled experts, ones who are not just skilled in their field of work, but those who are motivated to contribute to the company. We have done our best to take exceptional care of the experts in all our offices, and in turn, have seen them excel with our client base. We’re excited about our growing team and the new possibilities. Hyderabad is the land of possibilities, and I cannot wait to meet the fresh faces who I’ll get to work with.”

related stories
music services  |  13 May 2022

Warner Music India and Vishesh Films forge strategic partnership

MUMBAI:  Warner Music India has announced a strategic partnership with Vishesh Films to distribute the music of Bollywood movies under the  studio’s banner.

music services  |  06 May 2022

TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global digital music company Paris-based Believe, has reached the record-breaking milestone of $2.5 Billion paid to artists(since the company’s inception in 2006).

music services  |  05 May 2022

Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, is always on the lookout to bring the best of the entertainment to its listeners.

explore RNMbiz

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2022 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group