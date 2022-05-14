Digital transformation company expands their base in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in India by inaugurating the office in Hyderabad, India’s growing IT hub. With this move, the company is set to hire more experts who will provide some excellent IT services and solutions to their clients around the world.

Beyond Key already has operations in Chicago, Indianapolis, Indore & Pune seeking the best talents, and now with an office in Hyderabad, they will continue to explore further. Their new team of experts will help maintain the reputation of providing guaranteed client delight and industry best practices.

The company has been providing its services to numerous satisfied clients for a long time, and by expanding its operations, the company hopes to establish a center of excellence that involve Microsoft 365 (SharePoint and Power Platform), Modern Data Warehousing, Business Intelligence (BI), Artificial Intelligence, NLP, and Dynamics 365.

The company is also ISO certified, which has further established the Beyond Key’s name as the top choice for enterprise-level organizations. Their International and global compliance with the best practices has given them an edge in the industry. The company’s team of experts has testified for the world-class services they provide, and in 2022 they were nominated as a “Great Place to Work” for the third consecutive year in a row.

Piyush Goel, the founder, and CEO of Beyond Key, said, “Quality work comes from skilled experts, ones who are not just skilled in their field of work, but those who are motivated to contribute to the company. We have done our best to take exceptional care of the experts in all our offices, and in turn, have seen them excel with our client base. We’re excited about our growing team and the new possibilities. Hyderabad is the land of possibilities, and I cannot wait to meet the fresh faces who I’ll get to work with.”