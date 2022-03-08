Gaana’s "What Women Want" trend report and playlist celebrating millions of women listeners on the app

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are listening to this year. Gaana has been a constant companion to a big family of more than 180 million active users across the country and is glad to share that more than 30% of these are women listeners. The report throws up several interesting insights regarding the music preferences of women on the occasion of women's day. In addition, Gaana's #WhatWomenWant playlist (containing the top 50 songs heard more than a 100million times by women this year) will be featured on the app on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8.

The 2021 trend shows that women prefer pop and EDM more than Ghazals and Sufi music going by the listening trend. South Korean boy band BTS seems to be more popular among women vs men with the tracks ‘Butter’ and ‘Dynamite’ featuring in the top 5 English songs preferred by the ladies.

Jubin Nautiyal is the most favoured artist for women vs Arjit Singh for men at night time but in terms of song, girls hear track ‘Doobey’ from the Deepika Padukone-starrer Gehraiyaan after midnight. It’s the most heard track by women after 12 AM.

Among international artists, tracks by Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa are streamed twice as much by women listeners than the men. Apart from songs, women also prefer meditation-based audio content more than men. In the area of podcasts, women are choosing to listen to content in Hindi and English, while men mostly prefer regional podcast content.

Surprisingly, despite the ‘bad rap’ rap artists get on alleged misogynistic lyrics; they seem quite a hit with women listeners! Rap artists such as Badshah and Honey Singh are also featured in the #WhatWomenWant playlist as per the trend.

Commenting on the trend report, Sandeep Lodha, CEO of Gaana said, “Gaana has been the choice of millions of women music lovers and we wanted to celebrate them along with the women artists of course. Our listeners have access to a variety of content including songs and podcasts in many languages and categories. I am very excited to share the insights into the listening trends of women this year and the specially curated #WhatWomenWant playlist is a perfect way to celebrate International Women’s Day on 8th March.”

Popular Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar expressed her views looking at the trends, “I am very happy to see my songs getting so popular with women across India. Even happier to see women embracing different kinds of music, from Bollywood to rap to international pop music. This shows that the Indian music listener is growing in her choice and preferences. It is an exciting time to be a music lover with so many easily available options to listen to music”

Additionally, Indian playback singer and music composer Payal Dev added, “I want to thank the women listeners of Gaana for making me one of the top artists in the ‘What women want’ playlist. It’s great to see women exploring different genres and artists, I want to wish all my female audiences a Happy Women’s day. Let’s keep building and supporting each other. #BasBajnaChahiyeGaana”