Saregama signs an exclusive deal with Piku music composer- Anupam Roy

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest record label, announced an exclusive agreement with the Bengali music maven- Anupam Roy. The multi-year agreement will witness Anupam partner with Saregama over his future regional and, non-film recordings except Hindi and English.

Kolkata’s ravishing music star, Anupam, debuted as a singer, for the Bengali film- ‘Autograph’ in 2010, and has been cutting strides in different spheres of music production and composition ever since. He has a massive experience of more than a decade in the film and music industry. After working in the Bengali film and music industry and delivering various billboard hits, Anupam commenced his Bollywood journey with Shoojit Sircar’s PIKU, as a music director, lyricist & playback singer, in mid-2015.

Producing Bollywood, and regional, film as well as non-film music, Anupam has an extraordinary flair for blending indi-folk with pop. Some of his most famous regional pieces include- Tumi Jaake Bhalobasho, Projapati Biskut- Ahare Mon, and Amake Amar Moto Thakte Dao. Additionally, broadening the horizons of Bollywood music, Anupam has also directed the music for Pink, Dear Maya and October.

Anupam has received numerous prestigious national awards for his works, including but not limited to- the 64th National Film Award for best lyrics for the song Tumi Jaake Bhalobasho, and the 61st Filmfare Award for best music director and best background score for Piku.

In this first-ever deal with Saregama, Anupam intends to produce independent music adding to his stellar set of widely adored singles and albums. Currently, the Saregama team and Anupam are collectively working on a pop-set for Valentine’s Day this year.

Anupam Roy said, “Most Bengali and Hindi songs I have been listening to since childhood belong to Saregama. Its a dream for any musician in our country to be associated with a brand which has helped create so much. I would like to thank Saregama for loving and respecting my music. I hope together we can make some good music which our listeners would love to have on their playlists.”

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director Saregama India, said, “It has been Saregama’s belief that regional music consumption will hold a definitive stronghold over the entire Indian music landscape. We are betting big on regional tunes and stories. Taking a leap in the Bengali music space, we look forward to this long-term association with Anupam Roy, who I believe is one of the greatest present-day Bengali musicians. We hope to create music that passes on for generations to come with Anupam.”