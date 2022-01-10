RadioandMusic
Art Community and Ticketing Platform - Skillbox, hires Roydon Bangera as Division Head - West & Head Of Brand Partnerships
MUMBAI: Art Community and Ticketing platform Skillbox recently hired Roydon Bangera to Division Head - West & Head of Brand Partnerships. Bangera is a seasoned music industry exec with experience in live music, P&L management for creative industries, A&R, marketing and business development. Prior to SkillBox, he has been associated with companies like Sony Music India, Madness JAMS, Indigo Live to name a few. He has also long been associated with the indie music industry as an independent artist manager, promoter and entrepreneur. In his role at Skillbox, Bangera will be bringing his 13+ years experience to the entertainment industry to grow the platform's revenue in the west region. Additionally, at a national level his role will focus on branded experiences, branded partnerships and scaling the platform's ticketing footprint beyond music into comedy, sports and theater.

Says Skillbox CEO & Co-founder, Anmol Kukreja "SkillBox is constantly evolving it's product line and offerings. Roydon will help drive the next phase of growth and expansion for the company, further streamlining and strengthening the core areas of the business, as SkillBox continues on building a holistic platform for artists, going forward."

Talking about joining Skillbox, Roydon Bangera said "I am truly excited about this new journey with Skillbox and I look forward to making Skillbox an end-to-end solution for brands when it comes to live entertainment, not only music but all forms of art & entertainment."

