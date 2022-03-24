RadioandMusic
RNM
| 24 Mar 2022
music
News
Digigram announces the release of ALP-222e and ALP-222e-Mic sound cards “The same, better”
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Labels | Digigram | music | Songs |

MUMBAI: The French audio equipment manufacturer Digigram has announced the release of two new sound cards, ALP-222e and ALP-222e-Mic as part of the ALP-X range.

The new ALP-X range comprises a series of digital and analog sound cards with improved features that will gradually roll out throughout 2022 to replace the legacy Digigram VX sound cards. ALP-222e and ALP-222e-Mic are the first two cards of the range to be released on the market.

VX signature features remain unchanged: “the same”

Available April 2022 via Digigram’s network of distributors, both ALP-222e and ALP-2222e-Mic cards embed the signature features of VX222 sound cards: pristine sound quality for playing and recording (for the ALP-222-e-mic version), and a robust design to provide the utmost reliability. “Digigram VX cards have been a milestone in the audio business for the past 20 years, and their reference features have been widely acclaimed” says Nancy Diaz Curiel, Digigram’s Director of Sales, Marketing and Communications. “We are thrilled to open a new chapter with the new ALP-X range, with untouched sound quality and reliability. Both cards will seamlessly integrate broadcast studios or automation systems where high sound quality and robustness are key” adds Diaz Curiel.

Improved functions for enlarged applications: “better”

In addition to their reference features, ALP222e and ALP222e-Mic have benefited from new developments for enhanced performances: a slim, form factor design will increase flexibility and allow larger, embarked applications on any PC, while Windows and Linux systems compatibility are among the extra features. “While capitalizing on the trustworthy VX legacy, these new developments on the ALP222e and ALP222e-Mic are taking the whole range to a next level” declares Stéphane Bert, Digigram’s Presales Manager. “When critical communications are at stake, accurate and reliable ALP222e and ALP222e-Mic are the perfect fit for audio and industry applications alike” states Bert.

On top of the traditional broadcast industry, the new added features to the ALP-X range enable Digigram to address the global industry for all sound sensitive applications where reliability and performance are paramount: emergency systems, critical communications, and 365/24/7 run applications.

Other additions to the new range include Analog and Digital streaming at the same time, an embedded mixer with drivers available from Digigram website.

Based in the French Alps, Digigram currently has 2 offices in France and Singapore. The professional audio market acclaimed its IP-based audio contribution solutions (IQOYA range) for their continuous and agile support to the broadcast industry in times of lockdown. Swiftly deployed, the IQOYA range featured Digigram signature user-friendliness and reliability to enable the media to remote broadcasting seamlessly.

 

related stories
music services  |  14 Mar 2022

Chingari powered by $GARI strengthens its reach across India by tying-up with major universities, Bombay IIT- MoodI is 1st on the list

MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Indigo Homecoming for their physical event as their Title Sponsor. The much awaited, glamorous festival by Mood Indigo took place on 13th March 2022.

music services  |  14 Mar 2022

Warner Music India launches My Country My Music in association With Shankar Mahadevan and JioSaavn

MUMBAI: Warner Music India, announced the launch of it a unique campaign - My Country My Music. With this initiative led by music maestro Shankar Mahadevan, the music label will launch six songs over a period of six months to capture the ‘dhun’ of I

music services  |  08 Mar 2022

Gaana’s "What Women Want" trend report and playlist celebrating millions of women listeners on the app

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are listening to this year. Gaana has been a constant companion to a big family of more than 180 million active users across the country and is glad to share that more than 30% of these are women listeners.

explore RNMbiz

year ender

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2022 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group