MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Right Society), the forefront organization in safeguarding music creators' rights is hosting an insightful panel discussion at Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2024, that promises to be a captivating exploration of the intersection between artificial intelligence (AI) and creativity. With an esteemed panel of speakers and a diverse range of topics, the discussion is set to unravel the evolving landscape of creativity in the age of AI. The panel will include distinguished industry creators such as Shalmali Kholgade, Raghav Meatle, Sherrin Varghese, and IP lawyer Himanshu Bagai, moderated by Chaitanya Chinchlikar educator in the Film, Media, Creative Arts industry.

The panel will delve into unpacking the role of AI in creative industry and will highlight the impact of AI in various artistic domains. The panel will also shed lights on how AI tools can help artists be more creative and handle the challenges and ethics that come with new technology. The spotlight will be on successful collaborations between human creators and AI, addressing concerns about job displacement and exploring the rise of AI-generated content across artistic domains.

The panel will discuss how current copyright laws may need adjustments to handle the specific characteristics of works produced by AI. The conversation will focus on finding a balanced approach that protects creators while also embracing the innovative contributions driven by AI as well.

Event: AI and its impact on Creators and Creativity

Speakers: Shalmali Kholgade: Singer-Songwriter; Raghav Meattle: Singer-Songwriter; Sherrin Varghese (Band of Boys): Musician-Actor; Himanshu Bagai: Senior Advocate IP and Copyright

Moderator: Chaitanya Chinchlikar educator in the Film, Media, Creative Arts industry

Date: 28th January 2024

Time: 11 AM IST

Venue: The Blue Box by Antiquity Natural Mineral Water at YB Chavan Centre