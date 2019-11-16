Blinkie delivers vibrant house remix of RVBY's 'Glow'

MUMBAI: Prolific DJ/Producer Blinkie has unveiled a remix of Glow, the latest single from Bristol-born singer-songwriter RVBY out now via Funnel Music.

A house-inspired take on the infectious single previously released in October. Blinkie’s remix reimagines the track as a transcendental and uplifting anthem tailor-made for the dancefloor.

Emphasising the song’s inspirational message about valuing self-worth and inner peace, the anthemic production allows RVBY’s vocals to soar with greater urgency.

A deeply personal track, RVBY previously explained that “the song's about anyone who has ever made me feel like I can’t do this”. “The vibe of ‘Glow’ is positive,” she continued. “I’m letting them know that while they might have got to me, the effect is that they’ve only made me more hungry for success.”

The idea of finding a way to glow, not letting negativity get you down and inner positivity are all things that she feels strongly about - so much so that she had the word ‘Glow’ tattooed on her arm. Glow is also the name of a Spotify playlist made up of the music RVBY draws inspiration from.

Best known for his massive hit ‘Don’t Give Up (On Love)’ which to date has amassed over 30 million streams, Blinkie’s production/remixing skills have since become heavily sought after.

His rework of Glow comes after working on remixes for the likes of Mabel, Major Lazer, Wretch 32, Anne-Marie, JP Cooper, Crazy Cousinz and Everything Everything to name a few. Elsewhere his recently released track ‘Little Love’ was featured on The Guardian’s ‘Songs of the Summer 2019’ list.

Transforming ‘Glow’ into a thrilling house floorfiller, the Blinkie remix has all the attributes needed to take the charts by storm.