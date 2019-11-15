For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Press Release |  15 Nov 2019

Klingande unveils masterful debut double album, The Album

MUMBAI: Platinum-selling DJ and producer Klingande has released his highly-anticipated debut double album, The Album, out now via Ultra Music.

Arriving just before the end of the decade, The Album is a combination of new music and well-known hits from the French artist’s back catalogue. Klingande has teased listeners with cuts from The Album throughout this year, having previously released ‘By The River’ with blues musician Jamie N Commons, ‘Ready For Love’ with Joe Killington & Greg Zlap, ‘Sinner’ with singer-songwriter Stevie Appleton, and ‘Messiah’ with electro-pop duo BRIGHT SPARKS.

The Album opens with Klingande’s latest single Amsterdam, an upbeat production featuring his signature melodic tones and BRIGHT SPARKS’ harmonically-rich vocals. He’s also enlisted South African house duo Goldfish and UK pop songstress Call Me Loop for new productions, ‘Simple Man’ and ‘Famous’, respectively.

Side two of The Album is a collection of Klingande’s previous hits, including fan-favourites ‘Punga’ and ‘Riva’, multi-platinum selling single ‘Jubel’, ‘Pumped Up’ (his rendition of the 2010 Foster The People track), as well as recent releases, ‘Wonders’ with fellow French artist Broken Back and ‘Rebel Yell’ featuring Jamaican vocalist Krishane.

Klingande kicked off 2019 with successful North American and European legs of ‘The Intimate Tour’, where audiences were treated to exclusive previews of The Album. Over the summer, he performed at a string of high-profile festivals, including the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, Germany’s AirBeat One Festival and the iconic Tomorrowland in Belgium for the sixth year running.

Closer to home, Klingande is celebrating the release of his debut album at Paris’ Trabendo venue tonight, as part of his French headline tour. He will be making a pit stop in London for his headline show at Ministry of Sound, before finishing off his tour with a show in Lyon. Next month, Klingande will return to Dubai on 12th December, for his much-awaited set at The Penthouse, before ringing in the New Year at Omnia in San Diego.

The Album is an extensive body of work, showcasing the multi-faceted producers’ trademark blend of live instrumentation and electronic elements across new and established productions. Klingande’s debut album documents his growth as an artist and marks a new chapter in his celebrated music career.

Klingande - The Album Tracklist

CD1

1. Klingande & BRIGHT SPARKS - ‘Amsterdam’

2. Klingande & Jamie N Commons - ‘By The River’

3. Klingande & Stevie Appleton - ‘Sinner’

4. Klingande & Goldfish - ‘Simple Man’

5. Klingande - ‘Famous’ feat. Call Me Loop

6. Klingande & BRIGHT SPARKS - ‘Messiah’

7. Klingande & Joe Killington - ‘Ready For Love’ feat. Greg Zlap

8. Klingande - ‘Alive’

9. Klingande - ‘Only Breath’

CD2

10. Klingande - ‘Jubel’

11. Klingande - ‘Punga’

12. Klingande - ‘Verona’

13. Klingande - ‘Riva’ feat. Broken Back

14. Klingande - ‘Losing U’ feat. Daylight

15. Klingande - ‘Somewhere New’ feat. M-22

16. Klingande - ‘Pumped Up’

17. Klingande - ‘Rebel Yell’ feat. Krishane

18. Klingande & Broken Back - ‘Wonders’

