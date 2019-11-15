Julian Jordan delivers a hard-edged banger for STMPD RCRDS on 'Next Level'

MUMBAI: A master of his craft, Julian Jordan readily creates powerful tracks that unleash an intense energy during his live sets. Next Level follows the lines of Julian’s signature tough sounds like Oldskool or Bassline, club tunes that have been shaking dance floors and festival crowds worldwide.

Julian Jordan - Next Level Preview, download or stream Next Level by Julian Jordan



This dramatic, cinematic beast of a track wastes no time in getting down to business. Commanding bass drones pulse over filtered kicks and industrial sci-fi textures while a tense string note sustains menacingly. Distorted drum hits increase the energy before a dancehall vocal snippet and a turbocharged build propel us to the drop. Those drum hits pitch shift and punctuate explosive horn blasts and growling bass textures. The main break is more punishing still, with the vocodered vocal contrasting against a chopped vox riff and hammering snare builds.



Taking electro house to its hardest and most futuristic edge, Next Level does exactly what the name suggests it should. Julian created the track on his laptop while on a flight to Sziget Festival in Hungary, sat alongside Martin Garrix. Martin loved the track so much when he heard it that he played it in his set at the event, without having even heard it in a studio or on a proper sound system. Since then, this explosive track has featured heavily in both of their sets.