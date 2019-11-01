Chicago house legend Marshall Jefferson remixes Riton and Oliver Heldens single 'Turn Me On'

MUMBAI: Chicago house music pioneer Marshall Jefferson has remixed the Riton and Oliver Heldens single Turn Me On, out 1 November via Ministry of Sound.

Jefferson delivers a piano-led rework of Turn Me On - a masterfully modern take on the 1982 Yazoo classic Don't Go. The original track has amassed over 20 million combined streams since its September release.

Watch here:

Commenting on the Jefferson remix, “This is seriously the best remix I ever had done for me - I love it!” Riton said.

Known as the father of house music, Jefferson is best known for 1986 classic Move Your Body (The House-Music Anthem), the first house track to use piano. He was also the first artist to embark on a house music tour of the UK in the late 80s, along with the late Frankie Knuckles. Last month he collaborated with Manchester duo Solardo on Move Your Body, a modern-day reinterpretation of the iconic track.

“I love how Marshall Jefferson translated the song into a real classic house anthem! It’s a big honor to have such a legend remixing my track and it’s nice to see he stayed very true to the original,” said Heldens on the pioneer’s edit of the track.

Best known for his hugely successful GRAMMY-nominated hit Rinse & Repeat , Riton’s diverse and lauded work as a producer has set a precedent for his burgeoning super-stardom. He previously teamed up with Nigerian vocalist Kah-Lo on a range of fan-favourite hits, including Fake ID, Up & Down and Ginger - anthems that received a wealth of radio support from Annie Mac at BBC Radio 1. He was also one of the producers on the Dua Lipa and Silk City single Electricity, a smash that went on to win the Grammy for ‘Best Dance Recording’ earlier this year.

"I always wanted to be the Alison Moyet to Vince Clarke in Yazoo,” Riton previously explained. “And the lovely chap has let me sample his smash hit Don’t Go. I’m honoured. Thank you to the big man.”

Similarly talented behind the decks, 2019 has seen Riton perform at Tomorrowland, Ministry of Sound, Ushuaia Ibiza in support of Martin Garrix and Electric Brixton as part of an Ed Banger Records showcase. Earlier this month, Riton and Heldens performed Turn Me On together at ADE in Amsterdam.

Named the #7 DJ in the world by DJ Mag, Heldens stands out from the crowd with his own distinctive sound, counting numerous #1 hits and over 1 billion cumulative streams to his name. One of the world’s favourite house DJs, he brings his eclectic, high-octane sound to over 2.5 million fans annually, playing over 130+ shows and holding down his weekly Heldeep Radio show - syndicated across 91 stations, in 66 countries and reaching 70 million people per week.

“Recently, I’ve been really enjoying sampling songs from the 70s and 80s, so I loved reworking the iconic Yazoo synth sample and First Choice’s Doctor Love hook in to this fresh 2019 Dance smash,” added Oliver. “Working on this together with Riton and Vula has been really fun and constructive! We’re very happy with the result and we hope you like it as much as we do!”

A collaboration between two of the biggest and most respected names in global dance music, it's no real surprise that Turn Me On (Marshall Jefferson Anthem)’ is an infectious slice of feel good house.