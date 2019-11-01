For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  01 Nov 2019 18:31 |  By RnMTeam

Chicago house legend Marshall Jefferson remixes Riton and Oliver Heldens single 'Turn Me On'

MUMBAI: Chicago house music pioneer Marshall Jefferson has remixed the Riton and Oliver Heldens single Turn Me On, out 1 November via Ministry of Sound.

Jefferson delivers a piano-led rework of Turn Me On - a masterfully modern take on the 1982 Yazoo classic Don't Go. The original track has amassed over 20 million combined streams since its September release.

Watch here:

Commenting on the Jefferson remix, “This is seriously the best remix I ever had done for me - I love it!” Riton said.

Known as the father of house music, Jefferson is best known for 1986 classic Move Your Body (The House-Music Anthem), the first house track to use piano. He was also the first artist to embark on a house music tour of the UK in the late 80s, along with the late Frankie Knuckles. Last month he collaborated with Manchester duo Solardo on Move Your Body, a modern-day reinterpretation of the iconic track.

“I love how Marshall Jefferson translated the song into a real classic house anthem! It’s a big honor to have such a legend remixing my track and it’s nice to see he stayed very true to the original,” said Heldens on the pioneer’s edit of the track.

Best known for his hugely successful GRAMMY-nominated hit Rinse & Repeat ,   Riton’s diverse and lauded work as a producer has set a precedent for his burgeoning super-stardom. He previously teamed up with Nigerian vocalist Kah-Lo on a range of fan-favourite hits, including Fake ID, Up & Down and Ginger - anthems that received a wealth of radio support from Annie Mac at BBC Radio 1. He was also one of the producers on the Dua Lipa and Silk City single Electricity, a smash that went on to win the Grammy for ‘Best Dance Recording’ earlier this year.

"I always wanted to be the Alison Moyet to Vince Clarke in Yazoo,” Riton previously explained. “And the lovely chap has let me sample his smash hit Don’t Go. I’m honoured. Thank you to the big man.”

Similarly talented behind the decks, 2019 has seen Riton perform at Tomorrowland,  Ministry of Sound, Ushuaia Ibiza in support of Martin Garrix and Electric Brixton as part of an Ed Banger Records showcase. Earlier this month, Riton and Heldens performed Turn Me On together at ADE in Amsterdam.

Named the #7 DJ in the world by DJ Mag, Heldens stands out from the crowd with his own distinctive sound, counting numerous #1 hits and over 1 billion cumulative streams to his name. One of the world’s favourite house DJs, he brings his eclectic, high-octane sound to over 2.5 million fans annually, playing over 130+ shows and holding down his weekly Heldeep Radio show - syndicated across 91 stations, in 66 countries and reaching 70 million people per week.

“Recently, I’ve been really enjoying sampling songs from the 70s and 80s, so I loved reworking the iconic Yazoo synth sample and First Choice’s Doctor Love hook in to this fresh 2019 Dance smash,” added Oliver. “Working on this together with Riton and Vula has been really fun and constructive! We’re very happy with the result and we hope you like it as much as we do!”

A collaboration between two of the biggest and most respected names in global dance music, it's no real surprise that Turn Me On (Marshall Jefferson Anthem)’ is an infectious slice of feel good house.

Tags
Marshall Jefferson Riton Oliver Heldens Turn Me On Rinse & Repeat Fake ID Up & Down Ginger Don’t Go Martin Garrix
Related news
Press Releases | 01 Nov 2019

Manyfew unleash new single 'Makin Love'

MUMBAI: Leading the listener in with their signature piano chords and a catchy vocal piece, Makin Love is instantly recognisable as a ManyFew creation. Taking an unexpected turn, the brothers incorporate an edgy and raw bassline that will work wonders on the dance floor.

read more
Press Releases | 21 Oct 2019

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike reclaim number one position from Martin Garrix

MUMBAI:  The results for 2019’s Top 100 DJs Poll are in and the winners have been announced.

read more
Press Releases | 09 Oct 2019

Martin Garrix and STMPD RCRDS announce full program for Amsterdam Dance Event 2019

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix and his STMPD RCRDS label have just revealed their full program for this year’s Amsterdam Dance Event, as they announce loads of exciting plans.

read more
Press Releases | 17 Sep 2019

Ushuaïa Ibiza announce huge 2019 season closing party!

MUMBAI: Mid-way through another phenomenal season, Ushuaïa Ibiza now reveals its unmissable closing party on Saturday 5 October. Pulling out all the stops with a truly massive house and techno line-up, they’ll be bringing the summer to a close with a resounding ‘bang’. 

read more
Press Releases | 13 Sep 2019

Riton and Oliver Heldens link up on infectious new single

MUMBAI: London-based DJ and producer Riton has linked up with global superstar Oliver Heldens on Yazoo-sampling new single, Turn Me On, out 13 September 2019 via Ministry of Sound.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Livon announces the hunt for India’s first all-girls K-Pop band in partnership with 9XO

MUMBAI: In line with its philosophy of being a constant companion in all the new and exciting exread more

News
Radio Stations in Jammu, Srinagar and Leh renamed as All India Radio, Jammu; All India Radio, Srinagar; and All India Radio Leh

MUMBAI: Prasar Bharati India's largest public broadcasting agency has changed its branding from 'read more

News
Big FM Bengaluru launches school contact program to create awareness on plastic issue in the city

MUMBAI: Moving forward on its commitment towards tackling the plaread more

Press Releases
Hungama Music partners with MY FM to create original content

MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music and music video streaming platforms in the countrread more

Press Releases
MX Player raises $110 million from Tencent and Times Internet

MUMBAI: MX Player, the world’s largest local video player and India’s biggest video OTT platform read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group