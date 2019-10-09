Martin Garrix and STMPD RCRDS announce full program for Amsterdam Dance Event 2019

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix and his STMPD RCRDS label have just revealed their full program for this year’s Amsterdam Dance Event, as they announce loads of exciting plans.

From 14 October to 16 October 2019 the STMPD RCRDS writing camp will take place at STMPD recording studios, where 16 producers and 30 songwriters will work on a slew of new material across 11 studios.

The Martin Garrix & STMPD RCRDS Pop-Up Store will be open from midday to 5PM from 16 October to 19 October 2019 at art’otel amsterdam. At the Pop-Up Store fans can buy exclusive merch, win a meet and greet with Garrix and use the AXE video booth. The STMPD Post Office will also give fans the chance to buy and send exclusive postcard designs to their friends and family all over the world. The invite-only STMPD RCRDS Mixer takes place at the same venue on 17 October from 10PM - 2AM with STMPD RCRDS artists performing.

Then the weekend sees Garrix play two huge shows at the RAI Amsterdam, an 18+ show on 18 October from 10PM - 6AM, and an all-ages show on 19 October from 5PM - 10PM. Next to Garrix, a lot of STMPD RCRDS artists will also take the stage including Bart B More, Blinders, Brooks, Dyro, EAUXMAR, Infuze, Julian Jordan, Loopers, Matisse and Sadko, Osrin, Silque, Todd Helder and TV Noise.

Grab the last tickets here :