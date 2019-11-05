For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Bombay Circus announces tour with DJ Lemon, kickstarts in Dubai

MUMBAI: Bombay Circus is proud and thrilled to announce a tour with DJ Lemon kickstarting in Dubai, followed by India across Pune, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Goa!

The creative mind behind the idea of this one of a kind circus themed Bollywood concert tour is of Gladson Soans and Vasant Joshi’s. With it’s first ever edition Bombay Circus took off with a massive hit and since then there has been no looking back. They have been giving successful editions one after the other each creating a benchmark of its own.

The concept behind the whole set up is mind-blowing, a spectacular Circus tent made of canvas fabric consisting of an oval or circular area enclosed by flags on top, with a pantheon of clowns and jugglers overlooking the fun on the ground.

A magnificent, mega-hit production is guaranteed to thrill and enchant people of all ages only at Bombay Circus, where memories are made and cherished for a lifetime!

So get grooving as DJ Lemon sweeps you off your feet in your city with Dubai-India Tour! He is one of the most celebrated artists in the music arena known for authentic compositions of synths and beats. He is master of a range of music, from commercial club Bollywood to deep and progressive house.

In this tour, he’ll be playing his latest numbers from the album. The tour will kickstart with its first concert at Dubai on 7 November, Pune on 9 November, Mumbai on 15 November, Navi Mumbai on 16 November and Goa on 30 November.

