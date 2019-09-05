RadioandMusic
Press Release |  05 Sep 2019 20:03 |  By RnMTeam

Camila Cabello unveils two new songs 'Shameless' and 'Liar'

MUMBAI: Today, two-time GRAMMY® award-nominated multi-platinum and chart-topping singer/songwriter Camila Cabello shares two new singles entitled Shameless and Liar.

Making for a momentous return by the songstress, the new songs start the era of her mega-anticipated second album, Romance. It represents her most personal music to date, drawing directly from autobiographical experiences and translating them into unforgettable songs.

“These songs are basically the story of my life the past couple years and the stories I’ve accumulated - I knew for a long time I wanted my album to be called Romance because these stories are about falling in love,” says Camila Cabello.

