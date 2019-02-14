RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  14 Feb 2019 18:24 |  By RnMTeam

Silque return to STMPD RCRDS with powerful new dancefloor smash 'I Feel'

MUMBAI: Fast-rising Dutch house duo Silque return to their beloved STMPD RCRDS this month with the latest in a long line of dancefloor smashes for the label.

A powerful slice of house music, I Feel is expertly crafted to ensure maximum dancefloor impact. Gently distorted kicks pump and thump in all the right places; sharp percussion provides the counterweight; deft little snares provide a swung rhythm. A classic house style vocal enters in the break as the nagging synth riff teases into focus. Big snare rolls and tribal drum fills launch us towards the drop where wide, stomping bass tones force their way into action.

The energy is on a tech house tip, but there’s more colour and soul going on here. Extra layers of percussion pick the groove up further, and a swirling, filtered breakdown gives a little injection of disco flavour. With its driving rhythms and unrelenting synth sounds, it’s a veritable dancefloor juggernaut.

Silque also count remixes for Martin Garrix and Marcel Woods to their name, plus a release on Toolroom Records. With support for their music coming from Annie Mac, Shiba San, Felix Da Housecat, Nic Fanciulli and more, they are clearly ones to watch.

Tune into the track here

Silque - I Feel

Preview, download or stream I Feel by Silque

Tags
Martin Garrix Annie Mac Shiba San Nic Fanciulli Silque STMPD RCRDS Marcel Woods
Related news
Press Releases | 10 Feb 2019

Mella Dee delivers dynamic remix for The Shapeshifter's classic 'Lola's Theme'

MUMBAI: Positiva Records continue their 25th-anniversary celebrations with London based DJ and producer Mella Dee delivering his rework of The Shapeshifters’ classic hit ‘Lola’s Theme. 

read more
Press Releases | 09 Feb 2019

UK duo Solardo deliver club heater 'Tango Wango'

MUMBAI:House aficionados Solardo (MRK1 and James Elliot) return wi their first single of 2019, Tango Wango. The release follows a strong run of North America dates, arriving amidst ththeir Australia tour which includes sets at e renowned Babylon Festival and Tell No Tales.

read more
Press Releases | 07 Feb 2019

Martin Garrix's label STMPD RCRDS announces full line-up for Ultra Miami stage

MUMBAI: With Ultra Miami announcing their phase 2 line-up, STMPD RCRDS, who will be hosting their own stage this year, finally revealed the second batch of artists who will be taking the floor: Julian Jordan b2b Brooks, Justin Mylo, Dubvision b2b Raiden, Cazztek and Van Duo.

read more
Press Releases | 01 Feb 2019

TV Noise strike back with a fiery new three-track EP: 'Bring It Back'

MUMBAI: It’s been worth the wait. TV Noise are back with a hot new three-tracker to kick off the year with. The amazing Bring It Back EP pulls together two trademark TV Noise bangers, and a third curveball which will catch the world off guard.

read more
Press Releases | 31 Jan 2019

Sunburn Klassique reveals its artist line-up for Feburary 2019

MUMBAI: Percept Live recently announced the homecoming of Asia’s largest dance music festival, Sunburn to Goa in collaboration with Klassique events represented by Shailesh Shetty. After a hiatus of over 3 years, the festival giant will be making its grand return to its birthplace.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Budweiser and Divine unite to elevate the Hip-Hop scene in India

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences has united with the face of Indian hip-hop and the inspiration forread more

Press Releases
T-Series ventures into digital space; to produce web-series and web-films

MUMBAI: After proving to be the mogul of music industry and establishing themselves a successfulread more

News
We need allowance on affordable licensing even if it is in the form of auctions so that more players come into the picture: Red FM CEO Nisha Narayan

MUMBAI: A hoard of discussions about radio players struggle with licensing has been the major toread more

News
When it comes to content, today, people tend to concentrate more on the superficial than the substantial: Manoj Mainkar, All India Radio

MUMBAI: It was a radio get-together at The Radio Festival 2019, held at the UNESCO house in Delhread more

Press Releases
This Valentine's Day, Radio City redefines Love with 18 years of Love Guru

MUMBAI: Radio City India’s leading radio network is all set to rejoice in love with a nationwideread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group