Joris Voorn unveils latest production: Genova

MUMBAI: Ever in search of an even better environment to make music in, Joris Voorn has been hard at work this year constructing a new studio space near his home in Amsterdam. Having only very recently been completed, Joris immediately went to add the finishing touches on his next single in his new natural habitat. Genova is the result, and it’s been well worth the wait.

A nagging techy beat with a funky undertone drives this infectious track, with monotone synth rhythms subtly rising from the depths to create a tense pressure. Moments of teasing intensity increase the drama, before a beautiful arpeggiated melody unfolds and with it brings a sorrowful chord progression. The bass follows in tandem as we head towards a sparse breakdown which strips things down to the bare minimum. A lengthy snare build recalls classic trance as the synths pulse and swell, with a hooky vocal snippet announcing the drop. After some more of that juicy groove, an extended ambient outro provides an atmospheric, heavenly ending.