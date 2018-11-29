RadioandMusic
Press Release |  29 Nov 2018

Singer Kshitij Tarey to come up with his new single 'Iltejaa'

Singer Kshitij Tarey, the voice behind soulful tracks like Tose Niana Lage from Anwar, Madno from Lamhaa and Aye Khuda from Murder 2 is soon releasing his latest single ‘Iltejaa’. The sad romantic song has been sung and composed by Kshitij and will be released by Indie Music Label on November 30th.

‘Iltejaa’ is a song very close to Kshitij’s heart and he believes it will instantly strike a chord with listeners says a source, “The track is all achingly romantic and revolves around asking the beloved to come back. Kshitij has recorded the whole String section like cello violas violins doubles bass and the whole music production is a combination of orchestral and new age sound which has come out beautifully. The video has been shot in Dubai and features Kshitij in it.”

Syeed Quadri, the lyricist behind some Bollywood’s biggest musical albums like Murder, Zeher, Barfi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa has penned the song. The deep lyrics complimented by Kshitij’s music is sure to make ‘Iltejaa’ a future chart buster.

Commenting on the tracks, Kshitij Tarey says, “ILTEJAA as the title suggest is a request to the beloved to come back again. I think this song is for every individual because we all have gone through breakups in our life and somewhere we all want that things should work out well with our loved one. This is a very special song for me for many reasons, this is a story of every Lover. The song has been beautifully written by Sayeed Quadri ji. The song has whole orchestral feel as we have dubbed whole String Section for it and clubbed it with new age sounds which has turned out very well."

