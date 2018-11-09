RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  09 Nov 2018 15:14 |  By RnMTeam

Martin Garrix and Mike Yung perform their new single 'Dreamer' on Good Morning America

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix and Mike Yung performed their single ‘Dreamer’ live for the very first time on Good Morning America. The track was released exactly one week ago.

The accompanying, powerful music video showcases exactly what the song is about; passion, hope and faith. Spreading the overall message that you can find the strength as long as you got something to believe in.

Mike Yung said, ‘’Everybody has a dream, so never give up your dream and never give up period. The key is to find something that you love and stick to it, and who knows what might happen.’’

‘Dreamer’ is a collaboration of Garrix together with MIKE YUNG - a former soul singer with an incredible story that’s both heartbreaking and ultimately triumphant. He spent 38 years busking on the subway to support his family in the projects in Brooklyn before appearing on the hugely popular TV show America’s Got Talent, where he made it to the semi-finals, but this is his first collaboration with an established artist like Garrix.

After being wowed by a video of Mike singing ‘If you don’t know me by now’ in the subway, Garrix got in touch with him and asked him to join on a project. After meeting in New York for the first time, Yung came to Amsterdam where Dreamer was created in Garrix’ Amsterdam based studios.

Martin Garrix said, “This song represents Mike’s story, but I want people to play this song at home when they need motivation when they need that extra push.’’

Tags
Martin Garrix Mike Yung Dreamer New York Good Morning America
Related news
Press Releases | 01 Nov 2018

Martin Garrix teams up with American viral subway singer Mike Yung for anthemic new single 'Dreamer'

MUMBAI: After stunning the world with his last massive release Ocean with Khalid, Martin Garrix continues his blistering run of form with a new track that’s destined for big things in the pop charts.

read more
Press Releases | 24 Oct 2018

Martin Garrix caps momentous ADE week by winning DJ Mag's Top 100

MUMBAI: Still only 22 years old, the mighty Martin Garrix put the cherry on top of his ADE cake last week by winning the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs Poll for an incredible third year in a row.

read more
Press Releases | 23 Oct 2018

Martin Garrix named top DJ for third year in a row

MUMBAI :  Dutch DJ Martin Garrix has grabbed the top spot in DJ Magazines "Top 100 DJs" for the time in a row.

read more
Press Releases | 22 Oct 2018

Martin Garrix Wins The Title Of World No.1 Dj For The Third Consecutive Year!

MUMBAI: The DJ Mag Top 100 DJs Poll results are in. Dutch DJ/Producer Martin Garrix has retained the crown of World’s No.1 DJ for a third consecutive year, since becoming the youngest ever to be voted the World’s No.1 DJ back in 2016.

read more
Press Releases | 19 Oct 2018

Martin Garrix launches book 'LIFE = CRAZY' at X BANK in Amsterdam

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix’s book LIFE = CRAZY is officially on sale, which was celebrated with the book launch at X BANK in Amsterdam yesterday.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Magic 106.4 FM adds real magic to Diwali for its listeners

MUMBAI: Lights, celebrations and lots of sweets; it’s Diwali fervor and happiness all around.read more

News
Digital platform is world of expanding possibility: Andy Serkis

MUMBAI: With Mowgli, a darker adaptation of the classic tale The Jungle Book rread more

Press Releases
International Radio Festival Malta 2018 round up

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of the International Radio Festival (IRF) took place at in the Europearead more

Press Releases
BIG FM celebrated Diwali with 'Teen Patti with Bollywood'

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM, one of India's largest radio networks, raised the excitement this Diwali wiread more

News
RAM Week 42: Fever FM tops Kolkata also?

MUMBAI: In Week 42 of RAM Ratings, Fever FM 104 has nailed another feather in its cap of successread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group