Cyanide vocalist Rohan Solomon is back with a new band and a three-song trilogy

MUMBAI: Rohan Solomon, singer-songwriter, composer, vocal coach and audio engineer, all rolled into one is well-known in the Indian Indie Circles as the vocalist of Delhi-based Alt-Rock outfit Cyanide.

Rohan starting exhibiting his musical abilities at a rather early age and in the era of Channel V Launchpad and the Great Indian Rock Concerts, Cyanide was successful in making its presence felt insignificant Indie Rock events of the country, in a short span of time.

Rohan, moved to New York a few years ago, where he met his soon to be new bandmates - By Chance and the trio of business partners, decided to name themselves after their fortuitous coming together for the love of music.

During his time in New York Rohan also was a part of a Grammy Award winning track called Bubblin by Anderson Paak, in the capacity of an assistant engineer.

By Chance released its debut single titled Blue Sky earlier in 2019. The single — a part of a three-song series — as luck would have it, took shape after Rohan returned home to Delhi, and pangs of nostalgia for the Blue Sky and pollution-free capital city that he grew up in. All the tracks were recorded in the analog domain.

Called Hard to Breathe, the track enunciates the reality of living in the city of Delhi, which is now always in the ‘unfit air quality’ category. The track is Rohan’s takeaway from an unpleasant real-life situation.

It’s got a Hard Rock/Alternative Rock tonality to it as also a steady melody with pop chorus harmonies and an aggressive rock feel to it. The significance of this track is to give the listeners a bit of a jolt about the alarming state of air pollution, but the tonality of the pop chorus leaves us with a positive note and an affirmation - there is still hope left.

Time - the final track of the trilogy released worldwide on 10 October 2019, concluding the set, by reiterating the need to take action, 'NOW' - to save the world we live in, the environment that nourishes life and the air that we breathe and be mindful of the fact that the time is, in fact, running out.

Click here to view the video Time: