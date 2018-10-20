Bruno Martini to release 'Youngr' feat. Shaun Jacobs on 19 October

MUMBAI: DJ / Producer Bruno Martini will release Youngr feat. Shaun Jacobs on 19 October on Aftercluv. Martini co-produced the fresh upbeat house joint with Timbaland (their second collaboration) and is featured in the video along with Brazilian actor and Drift car racer Fiuk, which world premiered on Billboard.com.

Watch video here

Martini’s Youngr is a truly a cross culture creation. The Brazilian DJ/producer/songwriter co-wrote the track with Jacobs who is from South Africa and recorded it in L.A. at West Lake Studios with American-born Timbaland. “I can’t describe the excitement and creative explosion that happens when I’m in the studio with Timbaland, Angelo Lopez and the team.” It all fits in with the international profile of Aftercluv, the Universal label which released Martini’s Hear Me Now (Alok, Bruno Martini feat Zeeba), Dancehall tracks like Charly Black’s Party Animal and worldwide Brazilian funk hits like Bum Bum, Tam Tam (Kondzilla).

The video for Youngr was filmed in São Paulo, the 26 -year old Martini’s home town, and tells the story of a young woman caught between a current (Fiuk) and ex-boyfriend (Martini), all filmed against the backdrop of Drift car stunt performances.

Watch the video here:

“I’ve always been into fast cars and race cars,” says Martini. “Fiuk introduced me to the Drift car community in Sao Paulo and I was blown away. I thought the whole vibe and setting and edge of drifting fitted with the atmosphere I wanted to lay down on the Youngr video, so we actually filmed it at the Drift track where Fiuk and his crew do regular Drift racing competitions. I still need to learn alot about racing cars in this way, but I’m hooked! “

In just a few years, the 26-year-old Martini has built a following at some of the world’s biggest festivals including Creamfields UK, Tomorrowland, Parookaville in Germany and Hi Ibiza in Spain. His Hear Me Now track was an international smash and he has gone on to release Sun Goes Down, Never Let Me Go, Road, Living on the Outside, Savages and other tracks, generating over 700 Million streams along the way. This year he created official remixes of The Middle for DJ and producer Zedd, and Velha Infância for Tribalista. He has also worked with Dutch duo Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano, Sou seu fã with Dennis DJ and Morena for Vitor Kley. In between festivals, Martini is working on his first album project, due out next year.

Look for Bruno Martini on tour in South America, including Creamfields Chile, in 2018, in the US and Mexico in February and March 2019 and in Europe next summer.