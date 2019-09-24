RadioandMusic
editorial
Press Release |  24 Sep 2019 20:37 |  By RnMTeam

Jauz returns with energetic new single 'Movin'

MUMBAI: Following his recent collaboration with Zeds Dead, US DJ and producer Jauz returns with new single, Movin, out now via Bite This!

Centred on a sample of Fargetta’s 1993 track, The Music Is Moving, Movin is a jacking house track that has dropped just in time to soundtrack countless Ibiza 2019 closing parties. Building on the tech-house sound he first introduced on the Jauz Presents: This Is Off The Deep End compilation, Jauz continues to deliver club-ready hits that keeps his fans Movin all night long.

Tune here



Having one of the most viral moments at Coachella this year with his Baby Shark Remix and securing a new Vegas residency at KAOS at the Palms, Jauz is earning worldwide recognition for his talent as both a producer and DJ. He has had a prolific year touring across the world with performances at Tomorrowland, Parookaville, EDC Japan, Ultra Music Festival and Coachella.

Releasing his compilation, This Is Off The Deep End earlier this year, Jauz continues to release noteworthy music and break boundaries with his sound. He was recently seen as a special guest on the longest-running American summer TV series ‘Shark Week’ this year as a guest DJ on the ‘Shark After Dark’ program alongside comedians Rob Riggle and Adam Devine. He additionally was featured on a special edition of ‘Cooking With Marshmello’ around Shark Week.

A feel good, rave-influenced track, Jauz continues his foray into the world of tech-house with Movin.

