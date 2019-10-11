DJ Jauz unveils infectious new single 'Get To Me'!

MUMBAI: Esteemed US producer and DJ Jauz has released his new single Get To Me. Out today via his label Bite This!, Jauz has also announced his brand-new, ‘Dangerous Waters’ 2020 North American tour, tickets are on sale now.

Get To Me sees Jauz stays true to his roots with an exhilarating new track featuring a harmonically-rich vocal layered over masterful piano chords and heavy-hitting basslines. If the new single is any indication on how wild the ‘Dangerous Waters’ tour will be, then we are ready for it.

Jauz’s ‘Dangerous Waters’ tour will be powered by Insomniac for the first time ever, they will present the tour and co-release Jauz’s forthcoming EP. A legendary collaboration between Jauz and Insomniac, the LA-based DJ and festival producers will be making Insomniac history by partnering to promote an entire tour together across multiple uncharted areas and new territories in the United States.

An Insomniac festival fan favourite and recently headlining Nocturnal Wonderland, Jauz will embark on a mind-blowing tour across the US with forthcoming shows in Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Minneapolis, Chicago, New York along with a massive headlining show at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in his hometown of San Francisco.

Widely-known for commanding worldwide stages across the globe at Tomorrowland, Parookaville, EDC Japan, Coachella, and Ultra Music Festival, revered producer Jauz has embarked on multiple sold-out tours including the ‘The Frenzy Tour’ in 2016, ‘Off The Deep End’ in 2017 and ‘The Wise & The Wicked’, named after his #1 Billboard Dance charting album in 2018. Jauz has continued to shine this year beginning with an incredible viral moment at Coachella, appearing on the annual with Shark Week program with special DJ sets and ‘Cooking With Marshmello’ series, as well as partnering with Twitch and Discord to give back to the community and help upcoming producers achieve their dreams. Continuing to break boundaries with his unique sound and ability to cross genres, Jauz shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Stream Here :