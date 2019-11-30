For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  30 Nov 2019 16:42 |  By RnMTeam

Skream drops piano-driven new single ‘Ectogazm’

MUMBAI: Celebrated UK artist Skream has unveiled his latest single Ectogazm, out  29 November via Ministry Of Sound.

Underpinned by an infectious piano, Ectogazm harks back to the golden era of rave while simultaneously offering something new and fresh. It’s a track that looks destined to make it onto countless dance floors and radio shows alike over the winter period.

Listen here:

Ectogazm follows on from Song For Olivia, a track dedicated to Skream’s newborn daughter that combines elements of carefree disco and emotive trance to masterful effect. With over 1.3 million combined streams so far, it has been supported by underground A-listers such as Krystal Klear and The Black Madonna, received radio airplay from the likes of Danny Howard, Pete Tong and Mistajam, while also being crowned ‘Hottest Record in the World’  by Annie Mac.

Founder of Of Unsound Mind, a home for varied colourful and melodic productions,  Skream is also in the midst of his Open To Close tour, with shows in Newcastle, Liverpool, Glasgow and more still to come before the end of 2019.

Starting out as a pioneer of dubstep in the early 2000s, Skream has since become one of the most respected and versatile names from the world of dance music, headlining festivals worldwide, producing #1 records and releasing underground classics.

Skream closes out another eventful year with another typically well-produced dance track.

Remaining Tour Dates
29.11.19          Bonar Hall                   Dundee
30.11.19          The Arch                     Brighton
14.12.19          Index                           Dublin
21.12.19          Village Underground   London
NYD                BaAD                           Glasgow
NYD                Sub Club                     Glasgow
17.01.20          Good Room                New York
18.01.20          Coda                           Toronto

Tags
Skream piano Danny Howard Pete Tong Mistajam
Related news
Press Releases | 25 Oct 2019

Blinkie drops official video for latest single 'Must Be Love'

MUMBAI: London-based producer Blinkie has unveiled the official video for his latest single Must Be Love, out 25 October.

read more
Press Releases | 18 Oct 2019

Blinkie new track 'Must Be Love' featuring Celina Sharma

MUMBAI: The London-based producer Blinkie commands a distinctive space in the contemporary music scene, consisting crafting dance floor-igniting house with huge crossover hooks.

read more
Press Releases | 11 Oct 2019

DJ Jauz unveils infectious new single 'Get To Me'!

MUMBAI: Esteemed US producer and DJ Jauz has released his new single Get To Me. Out today via his label Bite This!, Jauz has also announced his brand-new, ‘Dangerous Waters’ 2020 North American tour, tickets are on sale now.

read more
Press Releases | 11 Oct 2019

Hudson Mohawke delivers special remix of Wuh Oh's latest single!

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Hudson Mohawke has unveiled his very special remix of Pretty Boy, the latest single from widely acclaimed emerging producer Wuh Oh. The rework blends Hudson Mohawke’s signature electro sound with orchestral elements.

read more
Press Releases | 19 Jul 2019

Pioneering UK producer Skream unleashes electro-tinged rework of Camelphat's 'Be Someone'

MUMBAI:  Pioneering DJ and producer Skream has delivered his remix of Camelphat’s latest smash Be Someone ft Jake Bugg.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM launches 'RED Podcast'
,

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks has launched a nread more

News
RED FM's Yellow Taxi Music Project to showcase a fusion of cultural, contemporary music

MUMBAI:  Red FM has announced its second edition of The Yellow Taxi Project.read more

News
MTV Beats' take on Delhi Pollution is a must watch!

MUMBAI: Gone are the days when summer and winter breaks were all about cherishing each minute ouread more

News
Radio Mirchi and TimesJobs help you get your dream job!

MUMBAI: Leading e-recruitment portal TimesJobs and Radio Mirchi, have come together for a maiden read more

News
FM Tadka launches 'Tadka Soul' studio guest nights

MUMBAI: FM Tadka, the radio network of the Rajasthan Patrika group, has been living up to its prread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group