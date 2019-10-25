For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Press Release |  25 Oct 2019 19:09 |  By RnMTeam

Blinkie drops official video for latest single 'Must Be Love'

MUMBAI: London-based producer Blinkie has unveiled the official video for his latest single Must Be Love, out 25 October.

The cinematic visuals illustrate the simple pleasures that come with being young and in love - an ideal pairing for the track’s upbeat piano house keys and Celina Sharma’s joyously uplifting vocals.

Must Be Love follows on from a slew of successful singles, including ‘Don’t Give Up (On Love)’ which amassed 30 million streams and was playlisted on BBC Radio 1. His latest track ‘Little Love’ was also featured in The Guardian’s list of the ‘Songs of the Summer’ for 2019. Along the way, Blinkie has earned radio support from Nick Grimshaw, Scott Mills, MistaJam, Reece Parkinson, Jordan North, and DJ Target.

Outside of his own tracks, Blinkie is also established as an in-demand producer and remixer. His production credits include tracks with Lana Del Rey, Giggs and Wretch 32, and he’s also remixed the likes of Anne-Marie, Major Lazer, and Sigala. Stretching beyond music, Blinkie runs the men’s clothing line Profit X Loss, which has been sported by big names on both sides of the Atlantic: 50 Cent, Yo Gotti, Young MA, Ghetts and Bugzy Malone.

Featured artist Celina Sharma is a 17-year-old Australian with Indian and Italian heritage. She first came to attention with over 200,000 followers at TikTok. Her recent track Lean On, a collab with Emiway Bantai, reached 5.7 million views on YouTube in just ten days.

Beautifully simplistic, the video for Must Be Love is an ideal visual representation of the track’s uplifting, carefree vibe.

