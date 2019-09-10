Archie Hamilton announces plans for three-part international tour

MUMBAI: DJ/Producer and Moscow label boss Archie Hamilton has announced plans for a three part world tour, which will run until March 2020 off the back of his debut LP, Archive Fiction released earlier this summer. Archie kicked off the autumn leg of the tour this weekend in Mexico and back to Europe for DC10’s Circo Loco last night.

The Autumn dates focus on key European and UK gigs including Marrakesh for Oasis Festival, Offenbach’s Robert Johnson, Tobacco Dock, Warehouse Project and a move towards Archie playing intimate headline shows in Belgrade, Geneva and Stockholm.

The album itself is inspired by Archie’s extensive experiences in clubs since his early teens; the album is a ten track LP merging his trademark minimal styles with more contemporary tastes and a myriad of influences including trip-hop, dub-techno, acid jazz, drum ‘n’ bass and house. Archie has been amassing an arsenal of exclusive and unheard Archive Fiction inspired edits and reworks which will be debuted along the tour.