CMC$ and GRX team up with Icona Pop for rousing new anthem 'X's'

MUMBAI: STMPD RCRDS mainstay CMC$ teams up with GRX and platinum-selling Swedish stars Icona Pop for an anthemic new track this month in the form of X’s. Icona Pop's megahit with Charli XCX I Love It has 610 Million worldwide streams and have continued to make magical music, making for a perfect vocal partnership with the talented, eclectic CMC$.

A superb vocal and lush harmonies lie at the heart of this track that tells the story of break-ups and heartache in vivid fashion. The production contrasts bombastic beats and glitchy vocal cut-ups with sorrowful violins and uplifting synth strings in brilliant style, making for a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

CMC$ co-produced STMPD boss Martin Garrix’s enormous In The Name Of Love with Bebe Rexha, with his DVBBS collaborations, Not Going Home and Parallel Lines picking up a combined 147 million streams. His hits for STMPD include Cade collab Thinkin' Bout Myself and Conor Maynard collab Understand Me with almost 20 million streams to its name.