Press Release |  25 Oct 2019 17:17 |  By RnMTeam

Sondr rework Eiffel 65 classic on new single 'So Blue'

MUMBAI: London-based DJ and producer duo Sondr have reworked the 1999 Eiffel 65 classic  Blue on their new single So Blue, out 11 October via Ultra.

With its hushed lyrics and polished electronic elements, So Blue  is a sultry, progressive take on Blue. The original record, by Italian eurodance three-piece Eiffel 65, was #1 in the UK Singles chart exactly twenty years ago, having first reached the top spot on 25 September 1999. The Grammy-nominated, platinum-certified smash reached #1 in more than twenty countries.

Watch here: 

Originally working separately as songwriters and producers with artists such as Lana Del Ray, Meghan Trainor, Ella Eyre and Conor Maynard, Sondr first united on Surviving, a debut single that became gold-certified. They quickly followed this up with Live Love Learn, a single with Swedish Grammy ‘New Artist of the Year’ winner Peg Parnevik, which also went gold. Since then they have amassed over 100 million streams, including collaborations with Lenny Kravitz and Felix Jaehn.

A modern take on a bona fide 90s classic, So Blue simply can’t help but delight.

