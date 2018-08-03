RadioandMusic
Press Release |  03 Aug 2018

Martin Garrix and Khalid's 'Ocean' gets second remix pack

MUMBAI: It’s time for another slew of punchy remixes of Martin Garrix and Khalid’s killer Ocean collaboration after Martin Garrix and Cesqeaux, Bart B More, Cazztek, Todd Helder, Slique, DubVision and Goja delighted us recently with the first set of reinterpretations. The original has already topped 200 million plays and featured in Garrix’s Tomorrowland mainstage closing set last weekend.

Banx and Ranx tease us with mellow vibes until their remix explodes into a hyperactive frenzy of pounding rhythm and sweet synths. Van Duo goes for a sweet, sensual house approach with big, fizzing chord sounds at the centre. Syn Cole goes for feel-good euphoria with pulsing, bright melody and snappy beats, while Singapore’s MYRNE uses his clever percussive touches and immense production skill to provide a joyous, epic rework. Fast-rising UK producer Holy Goof round off the package with a hard-hitting bass house version that’s bursting with energy and grit.

Garrix’s Tomorrowland closing main stage set has already picked up one million views in three days, with nothing but his own productions played throughout. He closed his set with his new single High On Life featuring BONN, with the track released the second his set finished.

Martin Garrix Cesqeaux Bart B More Cazztek Todd Helder Slique DubVision Syn Cole
