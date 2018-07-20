RadioandMusic
Après announces new single 'Run Free' on Danny Howard's label

MUMBAI: Following his recent performance at Kideko and George Kwali’s Summer Party at the Arch Brighton, Après has delivered his rhythmic new track Run Free, a follow up to his previous single Til Your Love Runs Out, which is set for release on Danny Howard’s esteemed Nothing Else Matters label, on 20 July.

Utilizing deep melodic chord patterns, Run Free is laced with the rich vocal delivery of Lauren L’aimant, a British singer from St Albans, and sees Après continue his meteoric rise, having previously gained support from a huge cast of names including Pete Tong, Laurent Garnier, Faithless, Claptone, Riva Starr and The Magician.

His debut release in January 2015, Chicago was first premiered by Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1 and was given a full release on record label, SubSoul, garnering over two million streams on Spotify.

Having since released tracks on Love and Other, Eton Messy Records, and now Nothing Else Matters, Après has also proved himself as a talented remixer, producing reworks for the likes of Alesso, Roger Sanchez, Eli and Fur, Snakehips and many more.

Releasing Run Free on Danny Howard’s label, Nothing Else Matters, Danny stated, “Everyday I’m discovering new tracks and extremely talented artists. Aside from supporting them on air and on the dance-floor, I’ve always wanted a way to help even more people hear these incredible sounds.”

So far the label has hosted releases from 99 Souls, Après, Eli Brown, George Kwali and Kideko, GotSome, Guz and Tough Love, Illyus and Barrientos, Just Kiddin, KC Lights, Kydus, Mambo Brothers, Mason Maynard, Metroplane, Saint WKND, Secondcity and Sonny Fodera among others.

As well as being a record label, Nothing Else Matters promotes clubbing events across the UK and Europe. The brand holds a weekly residency every summer at BCM in Majorca, regularly throws parties on the Terrace at Amnesia in Ibiza, hosted a stage at the prestigious SW4 festival last August, with many more live events planned for 2018.

Run Free is set for release on 20 July, and precedes Apres performance at the Blonde x ClubMTV event on 1 August in Archspace London.

