Adhiraj Group celebrates Mahashivratri with 'Santvani' concert at Kharghar

MUMBAI: Adhiraj Group presents “Santvani” a devotional music concert, conceptualized and curated by Pancham Nishad on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Globally distinguished artistes of Indian classical music Kaushiki Chakraborty, Ranjani-Gayatri and Jayateerth Mevundi accompanied by renowned artiste Nikhil Pathak (Tabla), Mahima Upadhyay (Pakhawaj), Siddhesh Bicholkar (Harmonium), Delhi Sairam (Mridangam), S. Akash (Flute) and Suryakant Surve (Additional Rhythm) will perform at Central Park, Amphi Theatre, Kharghar on 21st February 2020 from 6.00 p.m onwards.

Our country has an enduring legacy of saints and mystics who professed universal brotherhood and advocated inter-religious harmony through their devotional hymns, Be it Sant Gnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram from Maharashtra, or Saint Purandaradasa and Saint Thyagaraja from South India, there has always been a unifying thread in all the diversity - Bhakti Sampradaya. But they all express the one and only supreme truth - Universal Love.

The one binding force that has always unified the diversity in Indians is their devotional spirit. ‘Santvani’ aims at celebrating this binding force of spirituality through diversified aspects of India's devotional music, which will deeply connect the listener to the supreme spirit of music. The concert brings renowned artists from various regions of India on a common platform. In its true form, Santvani is a lyrical ode to the Sant Parampara or saint tradition of India. A humble attempt to enlighten the music lovers with the devotional works of Indian saints and mystics that have spanned generations and times.

“Through its initiative “Capital Life”, Adhiraj Group looks to imbibe happiness and prosperity. Capital Life goes by the philosophy of Loka Samastha Sukhino Bhavantu “That all beings be happy and may Capital Life be an enabler of all-round happiness. Santvani is a unique cultural initiative that aims to exalt the timelessness of Indian devotional music. It attempts to enlighten the listener on the rich tradition of devotional hymns and abhangs that have enriched generations and continue to guide us on the path of peace and harmony,” stated Mr. Kunj Gupta, MD, Adhiraj Group.

Artistes Profile:

JayateerthMevundi

Jayateerth Mevundi was Initially groomed under the guidance of Late Shri Arjunsa Nakod and Late Shri Shripati Padegar of Kirana Gharana. He has regaled innumerable music lovers spread across the globe by his power-packed performances comprising different genres of Indian Music, ranging from Classical to Semiclassical to Devotional Music.

Ranjani – Gayatri

Born into a family steeped in music, Ranjani and Gayatri’s musical talent was discovered at a very earlier age. The sisters even as toddlers, showed an uncanny capacity to grasp the subtle nuances of Carnatic music. Their musical career was launched as they barely reached their teens. Through their intense training and fine artistry, they quickly established themselves as top-class vocalists of international repute.

Kaushiki Chakraborty

Daughter of eminent vocalist, Ajoy Chakraborty, Kaushiki is one of the most leading and sought after young classical vocalist of India. Her performance in India and abroad commands the patronage of both discerning and general listeners of Indian Classical Music. Recently she has formed her own group titled as ‘SAKHI’ featuring all-female artistes comprising of instrumentalist, percussionist and a Dancer.