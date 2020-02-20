For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
AR Rahman is first Indian artist to create music album of film 99 songs in Dolby Atmos

MUMBAI: Today, Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, is embarking on a new and exciting journey to bring Dolby Atmos Music to India. To mark this announcement, Grammy and Academy Award winner AR Rahman, in his debut as Producer-Writer of the film 99 Songs, directed by debutant Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, announced that tracks from the film have been mastered in Dolby Atmos. The film with 15 music tracks, will release in three languages including Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. 99 Songs will also introduce to Bollywood a fresh new face, Ehan Bhat.

AR Rahman, Grammy and Academy Award winning musician & producer, and the music composer of 99 Songs said, “Dolby Atmos expands the creative palette for artists and creators. With this, people can truly experience instruments and vocals in isolation and experience music with incredible clarity. I am delighted that the love and musical creativity that has gone into creating the music of 99 Songs can be experienced by listeners to its fullest extent with Dolby Atmos. I am excited to partner with Dolby, Sony Music and Jio Studios to reimagine music like never before in Dolby Atmos.”

Commenting on the association, Pankaj Kedia, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories said, “We are on a mission to reinvent how music is experienced. Dolby Atmos Music envelops the listener, bringing you inside the song. We share Jio Studio, Sony Music and AR Rahman’s vision to bring his music to the world for everyone to experience and connect to like never before, in Dolby Atmos for the first time in India.”

