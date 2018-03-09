IndoSoul to record their third album 'Two Sides Of Karma'

MUMBAI: IndoSoul is crowd funding on Goodclap (https://projects.goodclap.com/tsok ) to record their third album Two Sides Of Karma. The album of seven songs is a mix of instrumentals and vocal mixes. According to the members of IndoSoul, the music of Two Sides Of Karma conveys the diverse facets of karma and its impact on our lives. The first song to be released from this album is KuyilaiPolave.

Watch the song below:

The album is bilingual with the vocals in English and Tamil. Along with original compositions, IndoSoul will record their interpretation of two melodies by Saint Thyagaraja. The music of these melodies will be composed in the band’s signature style of blending Indian music with different genres of the world.

In the words of Karthick Iyer, their front man “IndoSoul’s aim is to blend Indian classical music with different genres and take it outside of India, bringing people closer together. We believe that through soulful music, we can unify the world.”

This band has Indian Carnatic Music at its core but stands out by integrating unique and diverse elements such as blues, jazz, rock into their work. When it comes to making unique music, they have no limit to their imagination. Their collaboration with the famous pianist DondieuDivin is a testament to this.

Image credits: The LightWeaver

Two albums old, IndoSoul is already making waves in India and abroad alike. The band’s major motivation is the immense love they receive from their audience, online and during live concerts. Irrespective of the location, they perform to packed auditoriums Every tune in their album creates an emotional connect with their audience. Their last album, The Pallavi Shift, received rave responses ranging from “It’s the best music I have ever heard” to “My child stops crying/being restless, thanks to your music”. There are only two feelings their music evokes – Pure bliss or regret that you did not start listening to their music earlier.

IndoSoul’s music is brought together by five seasoned musicians who come from diverse musical backgrounds which has only strengthened the uniqueness of the band’s music.

Karthick Iyer has been playing violin from the age of 8. He chose to follow his passion for music by giving up on a lucrative career in engineering. He has performed with various artists including A R Rahman, Raghu Dixit, Susheela Raman and VikkuVinayakaram. He, along with his band members are currently working full time on delivering wonderful music to ears all over the world.

Sumesh Narayanan, who has a brilliant musical portfolio since the age of 8, plays the Mridangam for the band. His expertise also extends to various percussion instruments such as Cajon, Darbooka. He has played for various artists over the years including Bombay Jayashree, Ronu Majumdar, Abhishek Raghuram.

Vikram is an accomplished guitar player whose style is rooted heavily in blues, classic rock and heavy metal. He has toured extensively with multiple bands and has multiple collaborations over the years with artists such as Usha Uthup, Shantanu Moitra for MTV Coke Studio Harris Jayaraj and Deepak Dev.

Ramkumar has been on the drumming scene for the last 15 years and has noteworthy collaborations with AR Rahman and Sivamani. He not only drums for the band but also chips in with his extensive knowledge about Indian classical rhythms. In fact, Ram and Sumesh’s jugalbandi during the concerts are absolute fun to watch and hear!

Reshwinhas been playing bass guitar for 8 years now. He brings in the pop and rock elements into the IndoSoul’s music. He has had some wonderful collaborations with artists such as Devi Sri Prasad, Suresh Peters, Pragathi Guruprasad and Chinmayi.

Support their campaign on https://projects.goodclap.com/tsok and help them achieve the cause of Taking Indian Music To The World and Bringing The World To Indian Music.