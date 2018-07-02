Axwell & Ingrosso’s new single, 'Dancing Alone' ft. Rømans is out today

MUMBAI: Astralwerks releases the new single from Axwell & Ingrosso Dancing Alone featuring RØMANS. The Swedish duo – whose songs have racked up a cumulative two billion streams worldwide – produced the track, which they co-wrote with Roc Nation signed British singer-songwriter RØMANS.

Offering both a nod to the legacy and a glimpse at the future of electronic music, Dancing Alone fills the void of the noughties rave trance sound as the duo skillfully combines frenetic synths and driving kick drums. Building upon RØMANS’ emotive vocals in tandem with a catchy hook, the anthemic track effortlessly dives into a euphoric drop while maintaining Axwell & Ingrosso’s characteristic energy.

Dancing Alone quickly became a favorite of fans after Axwell & Ingrosso introduced the song into their eclectic live sets. The duo’s 2018 summer tour includes performances at multiple festivals across Europe, including both weekends of Tomorrowland. The North American leg will kick off in Chicago when they headline the North Coast Music Festival on 31 August. It will include a sold-out headline show at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on September 1. See below for global itinerary.

The new single follows Axwell & Ingrosso’s two massive 2017 hits – More Than You Know, which has been certified multi-Platinum in 16 countries, Gold in four countries and Diamond in two, and Dreamer, featuring Trevor Guthrie. The songs are found on the duo’s debut album, More Than You Know. Eight of the album’s 13 tracks have charted in the top 10 of Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart. Cumulatively, Axwell & Ingrosso have sold upwards of 13 million adjusted singles worldwide.