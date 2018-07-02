RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  02 Jul 2018 19:51 |  By RnMTeam

Axwell & Ingrosso’s new single, 'Dancing Alone' ft. Rømans is out today

MUMBAI: Astralwerks releases the new single from Axwell & Ingrosso Dancing Alone featuring RØMANS. The Swedish duo – whose songs have racked up a cumulative two billion streams worldwide – produced the track, which they co-wrote with Roc Nation signed British singer-songwriter RØMANS.

Offering both a nod to the legacy and a glimpse at the future of electronic music, Dancing Alone fills the void of the noughties rave trance sound as the duo skillfully combines frenetic synths and driving kick drums. Building upon RØMANS’ emotive vocals in tandem with a catchy hook, the anthemic track effortlessly dives into a euphoric drop while maintaining Axwell & Ingrosso’s characteristic energy.

Dancing Alone quickly became a favorite of fans after Axwell & Ingrosso introduced the song into their eclectic live sets.  The duo’s 2018 summer tour includes performances at multiple festivals across Europe, including both weekends of Tomorrowland. The North American leg will kick off in Chicago when they headline the North Coast Music Festival on 31 August. It will include a sold-out headline show at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on September 1. See below for global itinerary.

The new single follows Axwell & Ingrosso’s two massive 2017 hits – More Than You Know, which has been certified multi-Platinum in 16 countries, Gold in four countries and Diamond in two, and Dreamer, featuring Trevor Guthrie. The songs are found on the duo’s debut album, More Than You Know. Eight of the album’s 13 tracks have charted in the top 10 of Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart. Cumulatively, Axwell & Ingrosso have sold upwards of 13 million adjusted singles worldwide.

Tags
Astralwerks Dancing Alone RØMANS More Than You Know Dreamer Trevor Guthrie Axwell & Ingrosso
Related news
Press Releases | 27 Mar 2018

Matisse & Sadko's 'Into You' gets full remix package on STMPD RCRDS

MUMBAI: The epic future pop anthem Into You has proved to be a big hit for the formidable Matisse & Sadko and their vocal collaborator Hanne Mjøen, with over half a million plays so far and great reactions in the press following its Billboard Dance premiere.

read more
Press Releases | 12 Dec 2017

EDEN debuts the video for new track 'CRASH'

MUMBAI: Dublin-based singer, writer, producer and emerging phenomenon EDEN releases second single Crash from forthcoming debut album Vertigo – released 19 January 2017, on Astralwerks/Virgin EMI.

read more
Press Releases | 12 Oct 2016

Lucas & Steve deliver once again with 'Love On My Mind'

MUMBAI: Lucas & Steve are back with another absolute stormer for Spinnin’ Records, continuing their amazing run of form which has seen them rack up millions of plays and downloads this year.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
I wanted my radio to be bigger than a conventional radio: Rahoul Bhaargava founder Creative Antenna

MUMBAI: “The pessimist complains about the wind; the optimist expects it to change; the realist read more

News
9X Jalwa conducts a multi-city activation across media agencies for brand campaign

MUMBAI: 9X Jalwa, the Channel for forever hits by 9X Media Pvt.read more

News
Shemaroo Filmi Gaane brought music lovers across the world closer

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited brought music lovers together from across the world on thread more

Press Releases
Sony Music Entertainment/Legacy Recordings sign exclusive distribution deal with Prince Estate

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and the Estate of Prince Rogers Nelson have inked an exclusive read more

Press Releases
BIG FM Announces Season 5 of 'Yaadon Ka Idiot Box' with Neelesh Misra

MUMBAI:  BIG FM brings back Yaadon Ka Idiot Box with Neelesh Misra – an iconic show tharead more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group