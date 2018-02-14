Sara Evans, Raelynn and Kalie Shorr kick off CMT next women country tour

MUMBAI: ACM and CMA Award winning country music star Sara Evans headlined the fourth annual CMT Next Women of Country tour last night, kicking off the series with a sold-out show at New York City’s B.B. King’s Blues Club! In addition to electrifying sets from Sara and special guests RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr, the packed house was treated to a special encore with the three artists performing a special rendition of the 80s anthem Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

The 15-city CMT Next Women of Country presents Sara Evans All The Love Tour featuring RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr heads to Concord, NH for a special Valentine’s Day show before dates in Albany, Verona and Medford to round out the first weekend.

Adding to the great week, Evans is set to appear on the syndicated daytime talk show Pickler and Ben, hosted by country singer Kellie Pickler and Emmy-winning television personality Ben Aaron. The episode will premiere on 15 February and re-air on CMT. Check PicklerandBen.com for tune in information.



Tickets and VIP packages for the CMT Next Women of Country presents Sara Evans All The Love Tour featuring RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr are on sale now.