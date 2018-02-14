Sara Evans, Raelynn and Kalie Shorr kick off CMT next women country tour
MUMBAI: ACM and CMA Award winning country music star Sara Evans headlined the fourth annual CMT Next Women of Country tour last night, kicking off the series with a sold-out show at New York City’s B.B. King’s Blues Club! In addition to electrifying sets from Sara and special guests RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr, the packed house was treated to a special encore with the three artists performing a special rendition of the 80s anthem Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.
The 15-city CMT Next Women of Country presents Sara Evans All The Love Tour featuring RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr heads to Concord, NH for a special Valentine’s Day show before dates in Albany, Verona and Medford to round out the first weekend.
Adding to the great week, Evans is set to appear on the syndicated daytime talk show Pickler and Ben, hosted by country singer Kellie Pickler and Emmy-winning television personality Ben Aaron. The episode will premiere on 15 February and re-air on CMT. Check PicklerandBen.com for tune in information.
Tickets and VIP packages for the CMT Next Women of Country presents Sara Evans All The Love Tour featuring RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr are on sale now.
Date
Market
Venue
February 12, 2018
New York, NY
B.B. King’s Blues Club
February 14, 2018
Concord, NH
Capitol Center for the Arts – Chubb Theatre
February 15, 2018
Albany, NY
The Palace Theatre
February 16, 2018
Verona, NY
Turning Stone Resort Casino – The Showroom
February 17, 2018
Medford, MA
Chevalier Theatre
February 23, 2018
Athens, OH
Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium
February 24, 2018
Richmond, KY
EKU Center for the Arts
February 25, 2018
Joliet, IL
Rialto Square Theatre
March 9, 2018
Salina, KS
Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
March 10, 2018
Pocola, OK
Choctaw Casino Resort - Centerstage
March 15, 2018
Kansas City, MO
Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts – Muriel Kauffman Theatre
March 16, 2018
Prior Lake, MN
Mystic Lake Casino – Mystic Showroom
March 17, 2018
Waukegan, IL
Venue TBA
April 6, 2018
Lake Charles, LA
Golden Nugget
April 7, 2018
Mobile, AL
Saenger Theatre