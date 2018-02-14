RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  14 Feb 2018 18:08 |  By RnMTeam

Sara Evans, Raelynn and Kalie Shorr kick off CMT next women country tour

MUMBAI: ACM and CMA Award winning country music star Sara Evans headlined the fourth annual CMT Next Women of Country tour last night, kicking off the series with a sold-out show at New York City’s B.B. King’s Blues Club! In addition to electrifying sets from Sara and special guests RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr, the packed house was treated to a special encore with the three artists performing a special rendition of the 80s anthem Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

The 15-city CMT Next Women of Country presents Sara Evans All The Love Tour featuring RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr heads to Concord, NH for a special Valentine’s Day show before dates in Albany, Verona and Medford to round out the first weekend.

Adding to the great week, Evans is set to appear on the syndicated daytime talk show Pickler and Ben, hosted by country singer Kellie Pickler and Emmy-winning television personality Ben Aaron.  The episode will premiere on 15 February and re-air on CMT.  Check PicklerandBen.com for tune in information.
 
Tickets and VIP packages for the CMT Next Women of Country presents Sara Evans All The Love Tour featuring RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr are on sale now.

Date

Market

Venue

February 12, 2018

New York, NY

B.B. King’s Blues Club

February 14, 2018

Concord, NH

Capitol Center for the Arts – Chubb Theatre

February 15, 2018

Albany, NY

The Palace Theatre

February 16, 2018

Verona, NY

Turning Stone Resort Casino – The Showroom

February 17, 2018

Medford, MA

Chevalier Theatre

February 23, 2018

Athens, OH

Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

February 24, 2018

Richmond, KY

EKU Center for the Arts

February 25, 2018

Joliet, IL

Rialto Square Theatre

March 9, 2018

Salina, KS

Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

March 10, 2018

Pocola, OK

Choctaw Casino Resort - Centerstage

March 15, 2018

Kansas City, MO

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts – Muriel Kauffman Theatre

March 16, 2018

Prior Lake, MN

Mystic Lake Casino – Mystic Showroom

March 17, 2018

Waukegan, IL

Venue TBA

April 6, 2018

Lake Charles, LA

Golden Nugget

April 7, 2018

Mobile, AL

Saenger Theatre

Tags
ACM CMA Sara Evans Kellie Pickler Emmy Pickler Ben RaeLynn Kalie Shorr
Related news
Press Releases | 19 Dec 2017

Sara Evans partners with CMT for its Next Women of Country Tour

MUMBAI: ACM and CMA Award-winning country music star Sara Evans has partnered with CMT for its 4th annual Next Women of Country Tour in 2018.

read more
Press Releases | 23 Nov 2017

Barbra Streisand to release 'The Music, The Mem'ries, The Magic'

MUMBAI: Columbia Records has announced the upcoming release of Barbra Streisand's The Music, The Mem’ries, The Magic album to debut on 8 December . On 22 November, Netflix will premiere Barbra’s album The Music The Mem’ries The Magic.

read more
Press Releases | 26 Sep 2017

Sara Evans to reprise limited engagement 'At Christmas Tour' for 2017

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum-selling country entertainer Sara Evans will reprise her popular, limited-engagement At Christmas Tour this year, with seasonal shows created to deliver the holiday spirit to young and old.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Jul 2017

CMT Hot 20 Countdown to premiere Sara Evans' 'Marquee Sign'

MUMBAI: CMT Hot 20 Countdown this weekend as the weekly music and entertainment show will premiere Sara Evans’ Marquee Sign music video.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Jul 2017

Sara Evans' new album 'Words' hits #1 on iTunes within hours of release

MUMBAI: Words, the highly anticipated new album from multi-platinum country star Sara Evans, is out now! Released 21 July, the project quickly hit #1 on the iTunes Country chart within hours of release and is already earning immense praise from fans and critics alike.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
9X Media celebrates Valentine's Day with it's special programming

MUMBAI: 9X Media is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a series of programming initiatives across read more

Press Releases
BIG FM with Saregama Yoodlee Films bring 'Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz' on radio

MUMBAI: BIG FM is adding to its legacy of providing entertainment based on original content withread more

News
Radio stations go beyond ordinary this V-Day

MUMBAI: The year’s most awaited day for people truly madly in love is here, the V-Day.read more

Press Releases
B4U Music celebrates love with Valentine's Day special

MUMBAI: February brings a sniff of romance in the air.read more

News
Apple Music student membership expands to 82 new markets
,

MUMBAI: Apple announced today that it is expanding the availability of its Apple music student mread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group