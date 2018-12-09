Sara Evans sets trio of TV appearances

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans has a trio of TV appearances set for this month as she rounds out the final five dates of her popular, limited-engagement At Christmas Tour running through 15 December 2018.



Sara and husband Jay Barker take viewers with them to Tuscaloosa, Alabama in Country on Campus. The couple are joined by sports broadcaster Bonnie Bernstein as they explore their passion for college football and a household divided between the University of Alabama, where Jay played quarterback for the Crimson Tide during their 1992 National Championship winning season, and homestate pride for Sara with the University of Missouri. The episode airs on CMT December 8 and 9 at 9am eastern/8am central during CMT Hot 20.



On December 10, Sara joins Jake Owen, Travis Tritt and Shania Twain as a guest panelist on USA Network’s new country music showcase, Real Country, which broadcasts at 11pm eastern / 10pm central. She returns to guest cohost “The Talk” on December 11, joining hosts Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and guest cohost Angie Martinez for the live talk show airing at 2pm eastern / 1pm central on CBS.



After wrapping her “At Christmas Tour” mid-month, Sara joins Slacker Radio as featured host of their #WCECountry (Woman Crush Everyday) station. Visit https://www.slacker.com/station/wce-country beginning December 17 to hear more!



A few tickets remain for the final shows of Sara’s At Christmas Tour with special guests Fairground Saints.

Tickets are available at SaraEvans.com.